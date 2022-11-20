100 since first Qantas mail run

Michael R Williams

The Qantas Founders Museum hosted some of the State’s biggest and brightest for cocktails to celebrate 100 years since the first commercial flight from Charleville to Cloncurry, which stopped over in Longreach.

“The venue here represents where the first flight stopped,” said Deputy Chair of the Qantas Founders Museum and Captain of the 787 Don Hill.

“The first flight was from Charleville to Longreach, an overnighter, and this would have been that night, and the next night would have been from Winton up to Cloncurry—it was the first airmail Qantas ever carried.

“We expected this number of people to be in attendance.”

Mr Hill said he and his team were proud to host the event at their museum.

“We’d like to have people remember the founders who built Qantas,” he said.

“We’re always looking to increase our visibility across Australia and worldwide and to continue to showcase the history of the airline—the museum is not just about artefacts, it’s about people and their stories.”