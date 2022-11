Michael Lloyd

Everyone, including a goat, had a great time at the colour run in Blackall for Mental Health Week.

Kids, Adults and an assortment of pets took part in the walk/run/bike journey that included a shower from the local fire brigade.

Local organiser Brooke Dehennin from the Blackall/Tambo Regional Council said it was a good chance for people to relax and take part in a fun

community event.