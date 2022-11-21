Cricket going well

Michael Lloyd

Longreach Cricket’s new turf pitch finally went into the ground last week after several delays due to the rain.

After hosting the final on the previous Friday night, Pitch Specialist Rick Shenton from Brisbane went to work with a crew of local tradespeople to undertake the four-day job.

With local curator Malcolm Sellick interstate, many nervous calls and messages went back and forth to ensure the best chance of success.

At the end of the project, Shenton said he was extremely happy with how it all went.

It’s now a five-month process of care and attention to be undertaken by the local Council staff and Sellick so that the Club may be able to host some games in late March.

President Michael Lloyd wanted to thank all involved, especially the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund, Queensland Cricket and the

Queensland Government for their funding, as well as Longreach Council staff for helping with preparation and ongoing maintenance.