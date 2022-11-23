Blackall’s Geraniums

Neil Fisher

Geraniums would be one of the most under-rated water-wise plants that we can grow in our local gardens.

Also known as Pelargoniums, they flourish in our warm dry tropical climate.

Most Geranium species grow very quickly and produce masses of dazzling flowers all through the year.

Last week I had the chance to visit Blackall and Tambo, and I could not miss the number of gardens with flowering Geraniums.

The gardens at the Blackall Racecourse had some very colourful Geraniums including an orange flowering form.

The most common Geranium grown is the Zonal Pelargonium or Bush Geranium.

The term Zonal refers to the band of colour the leaves often exhibit.

All Bush Geraniums varieties will grow into attractive small shrubs, usually to a maximum of one metre high and maybe one metre across.

Geraniums seem to be able to grow with minimal care in just about any soil type in the region.

Rewarding those who grow them with a beautiful display of flowering colours ranging from pure whites and subtle pinks to brilliant reds and purplish-blacks.

The Tambo Tourist Information Centre has used Hanging Baskets of Ivy Geraniums as their feature along the veranda of the building.

These trailing plants have fragrant glossy leaves reminiscent of the ivy creeper, hence the common name.

Ivy Geraniums are available in more than just red flowering forms with almost a kaleidoscope of flowering colours.

A good suggestion when planting ivy geraniums for a cascading display is to place the plants approximately 300mm apart and weigh the stems down with clothes pegs, to provide the bushiest possible shape and, as they are a tip flowering plant, the best possible colour display.

There are over 400 species of Geraniums found throughout the world.

They are found naturally in countries ranging from alpine species of Europe and western Asian areas like the Himalayas, the cold of Alaska and western Canada to the dry environments of Spain and western Africa and there are even 14 native species of geraniums.

It is important to remember that all geraniums will not tolerate a lot of water, and you will find that they will respond best in a sunny well-drained position with rich garden soil.

Many enthusiasts have told me that they can have spectacular flower displays on plants that receive less than two litres of water per week.

While geraniums do their best in full sun, they will grow and flower in partial shade if they can have at least half a day of sun each day.

Some enthusiasts recommend a half-yearly application of super-phosphate, blood and bone and sulphate of potash as the best for spectacular winter flowering displays.

You can usually expect to have colour for months and a life span of up to five years.

This time of year you still need to be on the lookout for the last few leaf-chewing insects that the cold weather has not killed.

As it does not take long for these pests to distort the shape of the shrubs and affect their flowering.

As you are driving around the Central West this weekend keep an eye out for the showy floral displays of Geraniums.

LONGREACH’S BLOOD LILY

Have you recently noticed a bright red flowering ball in Western Queensland?

These bulbs are the Blood Lily or Scadoxus multiflorus a beautiful flowering bulb that is native to Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

This week Belinda of Longreach sent me a picture of a Blood Lily that has started flowering in her back garden.

Belinda said this is the first time she had seen this plant flowering.

The Blood Lily bulb can stay dormant for a number of years until the ground becomes moist enough to flower again.

When in flower the Blood Lily can make quite a conversation piece in the garden.

During Summer clusters of up to 200 tiny flowers forms huge bright red spherical balls.

These flowers will only last for a couple of weeks at the most.

Each plant will produce only one of these magnificent flower heads in a season.

Blood Lilies are useful plants for shady gardens and grow well in large groups beneath trees and are not worried by competition from tree roots.

Ideally, a well-drained garden loam rich in vegetable matter is all the Blood Lily requires.