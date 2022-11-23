Netball semi finals

Michael R Williams

Big D’s captain Daniella Mudu said she and her team were excited to be playing in the grand final.

“I reckon we went alright this season,” she said.

“It was a tough season with a lot of players and teams participating.

“We are really lucky to be in the finals.”

Ms Mudu is hoping her full team shows up to the grand final.

RESULTS:

A GRADE

Dodgeballers defeated Thick n Thins – 31 to 10

Sweaty Betty’s defeated Trauma Troopers – 27 to 15

B GRADE

Big D’s defeat Shooting Stars – 27 to 10

Men In Black won by forfeit against Pacemakers due to an injury.

Congratulations to Dodgeballers and The Big D’s who are straight through to the A and B Grade Grand Final!