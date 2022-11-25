Longreach turns to nature in Queensland-first Sustainable Playground

A new sustainably-sourced playground will soon be available to children who enjoy the services at the Longreach Childcare Centre.

This playground will be the first of its type in Queensland, with what has been described as ‘ground-breaking’ technical innovations in recyclable play equipment, turning trash into treasure.

The playground was made by a product called Made Green was brought to Longreach by Urban Play and is said to have used post-consumer recycled materials such as ocean waste, textiles, food packaging waste, and plastic bags.

“It is incredible to see a regional council put sustainability at the forefront” said playground designer, Kyle Marsden, Urban Play.

“The Made Green KOMPAN play pieces help to reduce carbon emission by up to 50%. Not only will this playground develop little bodies and minds, but it’s also helping to lessen our impact on the environment.”

Mayor Tony Rayner said the opportunity to use innovative materials was important to Council.

“The improvements to the Longreach Childcare Centre offered us a great chance to innovate and change the way we think about this kind of infrastructure,” he said.

“We have a harsh climate, so we’re always looking for new materials that will offer us better outcomes over the lifetime of our assets.”

Cr Rayner said Council was looking to implement more nature-based play where possible.

“The nature-based play design philosophy is one that really appeals to us,” he said.

“It allows our facilities to be more responsive to the climate, and creates opportunities for our young people to safely explore our unique environment.

“It also makes sense from a maintenance and asset management perspective, particularly in our tough operating conditions.

“But most of all, it’s great fun – and I’m sure this playground will be appreciated by our littlest residents!”