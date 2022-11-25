Aramac Remembrance Day

Sarah Lima

On the 11 November Aramac State School hosted the community Remembrance Day service.

This year was different as we were treated to a rousing rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’ played on the Bagpipes and Drum.

The performance was led by Cruzito Lima, Piper and other Grade 9 students of Aramac State School.

Cruzito was accompanied by his father Chance Lima on the bagpipes and his older brother Phoenix Lima on the snare drum.

The trio have been a part of the ‘Pipe Band’ scene for the past 5 years as members of the Gold Coast Tweed Pipes & Drums Band.

This was a fantastic introduction to the day’s proceedings that was then followed by a history of Remembrance Day, a minute’s silence and the laying of some poppies by both school and community members.

Did you know?

The Aramac WWI War Memorial Monument is one of only two intact soldier statue memorials still standing in their original street intersections in Queensland.