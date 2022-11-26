Fitting Finale to Blackall Race Year

Rob Luck; Longreach Jockey Club

The running of the Kings Rural Contracting Company Stampede qualifier open handicap over 1050 metres proved a great way to finish the racing year for the Barcoo Amateur Racing Club at Blackall on Saturday.

The Shane Iverson trained Mori’s Press ridden by Brooke Richardson turned in a scintillating performance to lead all the way and defeat stablemate Wall Street Tycoon with Music Award, an open company sprinter in good form, a strong third.

There has been a lot of interest in Mori’s Press progress towards the Country Stampede Final with trainer Iverson having plotted to ensure the Press Statement mayor qualified for the grand final in Brisbane on 3 December.

After finishing unplaced at Cunnamulla in a Stampede Qualifier Mori’s Press was facing the last of two possible heats to make the final and nothing was left to chance when Richardson bounced the mare straight from the gates to the lead and then he extended the pressure with pace throughout the race before kicking clear on the home turn, holding off a strong finish by Wall Street Tycoon who had to circle the field from the back, running on gamely.

The other impressive win of the day came in the first race when Tower Road trained by Mark Oates and ridden by Anna Bakos, circled the field from the back and stormed away to win by almost two lengths over 1400 metres defeating Real Hussey and Gypsy Biker.

The Savabeel gelding was having only its second run after a year-long absence and had finished second at Cloncurry at its first up run.

Even though carrying 59.5 kilos Bakos was able to control the finish by sweeping on the leaders coming to the home turn and powering in the home straight to score a most impressive win.

Plenty of improvement should be left in this particular gelding going forward and even though Cups racing is basically finished for this year he is certainly a galloper to look forward to in the future.

Anna Bakos then booted home the second of her doubles on the Raymond Fraser-trained Short Takes in the Maiden Plate.

The four-year-old mare had taken 18 runs to score the maiden win but had been ultra-consistent with placings at its past eight runs.

Short Takes was able to come off the pace and beat leader All Sorted by a length with Nouverre Fille coming home from towards the back of the field into third place.

The Patrick O’Toole trained Kelmar, ridden by Jason Missen proved his liking for the Benchmark 65 handicap conditions over the 1200m.

Kelmar has been racing well when placed in benchmark races as he appears to be just short of the top level of open company sprinters but when in the benchmark races he is proving very competitive and has now had three wins in recent times in those conditions.

He was able to lead all the way for Missen and hold off the consistent Sacred Stream with last-start winner New York World turning in a pleasing third.

The other event on the program was another case of an all-the-way winner when She Made Me Do It from barrier one jumped cleanly from the barriers for jockey Michael Shrupple and was able to dictate the pace throughout.

She Made Me Do It kicked off the turn whereas other runners tended to take the wider path.

She Made Me Do It hugged the rails and was able to ring from over three lengths from Curic and Pharaohsphere, both running on gamely even though well beaten.

She Made Me Do It is another galloper who has been ultra-consistent running second at three of its past four runs and the win was well-deserved for the Clinton Austen-trained mare.

The next racing in the area is the big Roma Cup meeting at Roma this Saturday followed by the final meeting at Barcaldine for the year and then the final meeting in the Central West at the Longreach Jockey Club which also wraps up the Central West jockey club premiership and Longreach Jockey Club Premiership for 2022.