Awards night recipients

Longreach State High School

On Tuesday 15th November 2022, we celebrated our 57th Annual Awards Evening held at the Longreach Civic Centre.

The Civic Centre was styled and decorated, by our amazing staff with a special mention to Tony Emslie.

Our community was welcomed into the centre with a beautiful video montage of the year that was and an amazing art display as our guests entered the Civic Centre.

We were entertained throughout the evening with music from our school band and the school Choir.

Parents, carers and extended family enjoyed the evening watching their accomplished students receive their well-deserved awards.

Thank you to all of the staff involved in organising and working at this amazing event.

Thank you to all of our supportive families and amazing presenters, who consistently support our school throughout the year, as well as sponsoring awards. Finally, thank you to our wonderful students, who presented themselves beautifully on the night.