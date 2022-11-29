Asbestos is not worth the risk

By Karen Simmons

November is National Asbestos Awareness Month and builder and licensed asbestos remover Luke Wyton has one clear message to share – exposure to asbestos is like winning the lotto you don’t want to win.

Luke from Wyton Building in Longreach has a class B licence to remove asbestos which allows him to remove up to 10 square metres of bonded asbestos.

Luke said low-density sheeting is now being classified as a class A friable asbestos and that type of removal should be left to the professionals.

“It’s very hard to distinguish certain sheeting unless you get it tested,” Luke shares.

“My advice is to lean on the side of caution – assume it is asbestos.”

Luke feels there is still a lack of education around asbestos in the trades industry and says it can be hard to identify in older boards.

“In Longreach, if your building was built after 1984, there is a high chance it didn’t contain the asbestos boards as they dumped them all,” Luke said.

“It is not so much that it won’t affect you but it’s the sub-trades coming in after you, the residents of the house and even bringing it home on your clothing to your children.

“Exposure to asbestos is like winning the lotto you don’t want to win – the more you get exposed the more you are at risk.

“So don’t expose yourself unnecessarily.”

During National Asbestos Awareness Month (1–30 November) the Asbestos Education Committee aims to increase

essential awareness of the ever-present danger of asbestos when renovating or maintaining homes particularly amid

the continued record-breaking building and renovation boom and the tradie shortage and inflation bites hard.

Amid the growing popularity of renovating, with homeowners gripped by interest rate hikes together with the

unprecedented lack of tradespersons and the rising costs of labour; concerns are growing that homeowners are

taking avoidable risks with asbestos, jeopardising their health and the health of others when doing DIY renovations.

Over 4,000 Australians die every year from asbestos-related diseases – around 265% more than the annual national

road toll, so as long as asbestos-containing materials remain in homes built or renovated prior to 1990, it’s vital that

DIYers, homeowners, renovators and tradies heed the warnings and respect the serious dangers of asbestos

because it’s not worth the risk.

Cherie Barber, Australia’s Renovation Queen who lost her Grandfather to asbestos-related diseases is a long-time

Ambassador for the National Asbestos Awareness campaign who is passionate about ensuring homeowners and

DIYers learn to respect asbestos risks to stay safe.

“Many homeowners wrongly believe that asbestos-containing products are only found in fibro homes made from

asbestos-cement sheeting,” said Ms Barber.

“The fact is, asbestos was used extensively in the manufacture of more than 3000 building and decorator products

that can still be found in brick, fibro, weatherboard, clad homes, apartments or sheds built or renovated before 1990.

“Many of these products could be lurking under floor coverings including carpets, linoleum and vinyl tiles, behind wall

and floor tiles, in cement floors, internal and external walls, ceilings and ceiling space (insulation), eaves, roofs,

around hot water pipes, fences, home extensions, garages, outdoor toilets, backyard and farm structures, chook

sheds and even dog kennels. It was used everywhere!” Ms Barber said.

If undisturbed, well maintained and in a stable, sealed condition, these products are considered unlikely to pose

health risks. However, if disturbed during maintenance, renovation or demolition, and invisible fibres are released that

can be inhaled, this can lead to asbestos-related diseases including malignant mesothelioma, lung cancer,

asbestosis and benign pleural disease.

There is no cure for mesothelioma, a cancer that can develop between 33 and 44 years after inhaling asbestos fibres

with the average survival time following diagnosis, just 12 months.