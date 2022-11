Michael R Williams

Shadow Minister for Regional Development Deb Frecklington

“These awards are presented to locals who have working on behalf of the community for many many years within the Longreach-Barcaldine Region.

“It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the service these people have given to our community.

“They get to sign documents, unfortunately with banks closing there is not as many people have the ability to witness documents and that’s exactly what these JPs can do.

“