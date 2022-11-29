Residents call for desperate upgrades to the Jackson Wandoan Rd

By Alayna Fong, Maranoa Today

Residents are desperately calling for upgrades to be made on Jackson Wandoan Road amid fears the road will become so damaged that vehicle access will be cut.

Resident Olivia Boland has shared a petition on social media to call on the two local councils and Transport and Main Roads (TMR) to upgrade the road.

“The road has been reported to both Western Downs Regional Council and Maranoa Regional Council by multiple people over time,” Ms Boland said.

“Both councils regularly access the road and regularly fill in a few of the holes but they never seem to last.”

Many of the residents who access the road are seniors and for Ms Boland, this is a safety concern.

“My biggest fear is the road will become so damaged that the residents of the road won’t be able to get out or even worse that emergency vehicles and trucks won’t be able to get in.

“Most trucks won’t drive on the edges of the road anymore because they know if they clip something they could topple over.”

Ms Boland said she is aware of damage that has been caused to vehicles including blown tyres, broken windscreens, and truck accidents such as cattle trucks toppling over to name a few.

“The damage to the road is that bad, you have trouble driving in a straight line because you’re constantly left to dodge the potholes,” she said.

Maranoa Regional Council Mayor Tyson Golder said it is a TMR issue and that he supports the petition.

“Maranoa Regional Council has been advocating for an upgrade of the road and personally, I believe it needs to be done,” Cr Golder said.

“For the amount of traffic the road gets, it’s of really poor standard.”

Western Downs Regional Council was unable to comment at this time, however, they have suggested Ms Boland contact TMR about the issue.