Apprentice recognised

By Karen Simmons

The Central West region was well represented at the 2022 Motor Trades Association of Queensland’s (MTA Queensland) annual Industry Gala on November 19, with five local MTA Institute apprentices named finalists for the 2022 Apprentice of the Year award.

Although Longreach apprentice Nathan Faggotter didn’t score the top award last Saturday night, being in Queensland’s top 12 is a massive feat in itself.

Nathan Faggotter, a second-year automotive electrical apprentice from Longreach Motors was awarded Apprentice of the Month for May this year.

The 18-year-old has been working at Longreach Motors in Longreach since the beginning of 2020, is now in the third year of his auto electrical apprentice, and has become an integral member of the workshop team.

Go back three years and Nathan’s school had a work experience initiative in place for those in Year 10, meaning Nathan had to find something to do for a week. His dad – a small motors mechanic by trade – reached out to Longreach Motors to see if there might be a spot for his son. There was, and things quickly fell into place even though Nathan had no knowledge of, and little interest in, auto electrical work.

“I was working with the auto electrician, and we did mobile work, as well as plenty in the workshop, and that whole week was great. I was hooked,” Nathan said.

A short time later, Nathan was back to do another week at the shop and then approached Longreach Motors’ owners to see if there was room to take him on full-time as an apprentice. There was, and he started the apprenticeship within a few days.

Two-and-a-half years later and Nathan is as enthusiastic about the job as he was after that first week of work experience. And while he works predominantly on auto electric jobs, thanks to the range of services on offer at Longreach Motors he is being stretched and challenged in other areas too.

“I think about electric vehicles all the time and I am very interested in extending my learning further about them,” he said. “They will be a very big part of the industry’s future and especially my trade, so training on electric and hybrid vehicles really interests me.

“And I am very interested in business,” he added. “Most of my family have some sort of tie with businesses – either owning one or being a major part of one – and that really does interest me. Hopefully, one day down the line, I will be able to have a business of my own.”

There were 12 talented individuals in the running for this Year’s Award, which is presented to an MTA Institute student who demonstrated a dedication to learning and performed above and beyond expectations.

Each finalist receives a 56-piece Milwaukee Tools ratchet and socket set.

Those in the running for the 2022 MTA Queensland Apprentice of the Year award:

Todd Marshall, completed light vehicle technician apprenticeship with Insane Performance, Rockhampton

Emily Hodda, completed both her light and heavy vehicle qualifications at BMAS, Biloela

Grace Campbell, completed her automotive sales (parts interpreting) apprenticeship with Central Bike Centre, Emerald

Mitchell Johnston, who recently completed his light vehicle apprenticeship with Cam Duffy Autos, Malanda

Andrew Shepherd, who recently completed his heavy commercial vehicle apprenticeship with Trucks on the Run, Toowoomba

Jack Farraway, a third-year light vehicle apprentice from Done Right Automotive, Charters Towers

Britain Leotta, a second-year automotive electrical apprentice from Mackay Transit Coaches

Klarah Cassar-Tan, a fourth-year light vehicle apprentice from Mercedes-Benz Sunshine Coast

Lucas Giacoboni, a third-year light vehicle apprentice from Auto Giant, Brendale

Phoenix Ah-Toon, a third-year automotive refinishing apprentice from Allspec Coatings, Yatala

Timothy Louden, a fourth-year light vehicle apprentice from GMW Mechanical and Towing, Gladstone