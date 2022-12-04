Going outback for work

Michael R Williams

During the Covid era, many employers and employees realised working from home was feasible for professionals—subsequently, this meant employees could choose to move to regional and rural parts of the country to work, or could remain in rural and regional Australia and pick up jobs that would otherwise would require movement to the cities.

ABC Supervising Producer Nicole Bond is one such professional.

Having lived in Longreach for 14 years, Ms Bond now works with the ABC’s Audio On Demand team developing podcasts for their ABC Listen App.

“I started in this role at the start of this year,” Ms Bond said.

“I head a team of six other producers based all over the country, we’re in most states.

“I am the project lead for a special innovative project called the Story Stream.”

The Story Stream pulls together stories published at various ABC radio stations across the country.

“It’s a mechanism for getting the best of ABC local radio from around the country and repurposing it for an audio-on-demand audience,” Ms Bond said.

“That means being able to listen to it when you want.

“The idea of it is that someone in Longreach can hear a story about someone in Broome and feel a connection to them.”

Ms Bond is able to do such work from her home in Longreach—an offer she may not have taken up had she be forced to move.

“It’s quite exciting because when this role was offered, it was an any-location offer,” she said.

“It was a part of the same funding that gave the ABC two journalists in the new Charleville office.

“This is the kind of role that would have previously been required to be done out of Sydney or Melbourne.

“But, because of the funding of the role and the importance regional and local content has for the ABC—this role and all of the roles within my team have been earmarked for any location.

“This was really appealing to me, which is why I went for the job.”

Ms Bond is fond of her hometown in Longreach and said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Longreach has been my home for 14 years now, my children have settled here, we love the lifestyle, and I didn’t want to have to move to do the sort of job like this,” she said.

“I had a long history with the ABC, before I worked with RAPAD, I had done pretty much every role you could have at ABC Western Queensland.”

“I’ve raised all my children in Longreach, and the thought of having to deal with traffic and spending my life in a car, when I live half a block from my school, half a block from the supermarket, and half a block from my work—I just can’t imagine living in the city.

“I find that life out here, I have so much more time.

“The other thing I love about this community is you can have a broad social network.

“You can have older friends and younger friends—having a social life just requires walking down the street.”

Ironically, before signing on with the ABC Audio on Demand team, Ms Bond had been working on an advertising campaign urging workers to come to the central west through the Remote Area Planning and Development Board.

“I did some work with RAPAD as their Media and Communications Manager—which was fantastic,” Ms Bond said.

“One of the projects we did with RAPAD was the GoFarOut Campaign: we know this is a great place to live and work to raise a family, start a business, and have great balance.

“That was a campaign all about, during Covid, promoting this region as a desirable place to live and work—and we were really trying to tap into that realisations that employers and employees have had that, really, there’s no reason that if you can work from your house in Melbourne that you can’t work from your house in Longreach where there’s no traffic and the weather is warmer and the schools are smaller.

“I had a key role in developing that campaign and now I’m living it.”

Ms Bond said she believes working rurally will continue to become a growing trend in the coming years.

“I absolutely do believe [people are moving rurally to pursue careers], I think its a very attractive and topical thing at the moment,” she said.

“But it’s not just my thoughts—Regional Australia Institute’s figures show that is what’s happening.

“Sure, there’s not as big a transition being taken place to somewhere as far out as Longreach, but there is definitely a market and recognisable growth to places outside of the city.

“Property prices etcetera, etcetera have a lot to do with that as well.

“For me, I enjoy my work, my work is my vocation.

“It’s important for me to grow and extend myself and learn.”