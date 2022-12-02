Bitumen scammers out and about in the Highlands

Central Highlands Police are warning residents to be mindful of people going door-to-door offering bitumen at reduced prices.

The scammers approach potential victims or vulnerable persons with a varied sales pitch where they may offer their services at a reduced rate for laying bitumen driveways.

The group may leave business cards, supply quotes via email, require a signature prior to work commencing, can commence work, request additional payment, and leave without completing the contracted work upon receiving the additional payment.

There have been previous reports of the scam running in the Sunshine Coast area and currently in the Central Highlands area.

If you think you have seen or have had contact from these trades persons, police recommend you contact the Office of Fair Trade on 13QGOV (13 74 68) or go to their website.

Remember – if it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is!

If you have information for police, contact Police link by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.