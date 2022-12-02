O Christmas Tree

Jeff Close; Winton Correspondent

First day of summer in Winton and the traditional ‘lighting of the Christmas tree’ ceremony was performed by Winton Mayor Gavin Baskett in Elderslie Street on the 1 December.

The magnificent tree, about five metres tall, sprung to light on dusk.

Complete with the star on the top, it drew families and friends in big numbers.

Having the street closed for the event made it a safe place for the children.

The Neighbourhood Centre catered with a barbeque and the Council Parks and Gardens team had the lawns looking like a picture.

Wintonites took the opportunity to catch up and continue the Christmas celebrations.