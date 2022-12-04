By Karen Simmons

Just as Western Queenslanders are preparing to embark on holiday adventures, the news that 23 Driver Reviver sites will be closed as early as January is disconcerting for weary travellers.

There are currently 43 Driver Reviver sites across Queensland, 23 are run by the state government and will shut down next year, some as early as January.

The Alpha Driver Reviver site at the Alpha Rowley Roberts Tourist Information Centre in Shakespeare Street is unfortunately one of the sites being closed as an advertised Driver Reviver location.

A spokeswoman for the centre told The Longreach and Central West Leader that the site has become too difficult to man due to a lack of volunteers.

The tourist centre will continue to provide toilets, bins and picnic tables for travellers, but only operates in limited hours and during peak holiday periods and long weekends.

Adam Ainsworth, regional director for the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) said all 23 government-owned sites will close following a safety assessment last year.

“TMR made that difficult decision to close those sites because of the investment that was required to keep that network operating,” Mr Ainsworth said.

“The volunteer cohort we know is ageing and we needed to take into consideration the accessibility of each of the sites and how easy it is for them to access and maintain.”

Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Steve Minnikin said the axing of the Driver Reviver sites is deeply concerning.

“Fatigue is one of the main killers on our roads,” Mr Minnikin said.

“We must do everything to keep spreading the message that fatigued drivers can cause serious and even fatal crashes.

“For years, Driver Reviver sites have helped motorists on long drives.

“Transport Minister Mark Bailey must explain why he made this decision and what plans are in place to ensure road users have a safe place to stop and rest.

Driver Reviver is a community program operating in Australia for more than 30 years.

Run by volunteers from a wide range of service organisations and community groups, members give up their own time to promote road safety and help reduce the road toll.

Although Driver Reviver sites didn’t always have convenient truck parking areas, Big Rigs columnist Alf Wilson said he knew of many truckies who used Driver Reviver sites when they could.

Mr Minnikin said Concerningly, so far this year 261 people have died on our roads.

“That’s 62 more than at the same time three years ago.

“Highways from Far North Queensland to the South East will be inundated over the coming weeks.

“We’ve seen a major increase in the number of road fatalities in places like Central Queensland where there has been a 50% increase in road deaths.

“We must do everything to ensure motorists are keeping themselves and others safe and alert.

It was only in 2020 the volunteers at the Monto Driver Reviver were recognised for their 25 years of service and had been awarded a commemorative plaque from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

The Queensland Government website states that if a driver reviver site is closed, you can still use the site as a rest area to break up your drive and reduce fatigue.