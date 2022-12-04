Come see the play at LSODE

Michael R Williams

Students from the Longreach School of Distance Education are excited to showcase a musical they have been working on all year.

Longreach School of Distance Education Deputy Principal Rachelle Moore the bi-annual event will be held at the Longreach Civic Centre, 30 November and 1 December at 7pm and 10am respectively and tickets can be bought by phoning the school office.

“We’ve been doing this since 2012, so this is our tenth year now and our fifth musical and the chosen musical is Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies,” she said.

“So it’s a comedy take on Robin Hood, and it’s written by an English playwright who actually lives in Sherwood Forest, believe it or not, and his name is Craig Hawes.

“It’s been refined and polished over the years—it’s been refined and polished, it’s still a lot of online learning for the students and we provide materials for the students to work online with their tutor.”

Ms Moore has been working closely with the students on developing the show.

“In that, I do all the choreography, the costume design, and the producing of the show,” she said.

“For the choreography, I film my own dancing and that gets sent to the children to watch and learn the routines.

“Being in theatre or being on stage is such a huge boon to the students’ self-development and self-confidence.

“To see these students, who live on their properties and aren’t around other students on a daily basis, standing on a stage in front of 600 people is just totally mind-blowing.

“The confidence that it gives these students, so when they go on to boarding school or elsewhere, they then have the courage to say, ‘I can do that, I can be part of a choir or musical’.”

Ms Moore said musicals were an essential part of educational development for the students.

“We’ve had students who are doing their primary schooling through distance ed, who then go to a boarding school of over 3000 students,” she said.

“If that school hosts a musical, there is much more competition for the cast, but because our kids have had this opportunity, they are more likely to have the courage to put their hand up.

“It’s just fantastic for that.”

The process for audition works a little differently at the LSODE.

“The auditions are had online; I send the audition packs with the different scripts for the different characters, and they choose what characters they want to audition for,” said Ms Moore.

“Then they create the video at home, so they have backdrops and they dress up in costumes and then they send them in.

“They are submitted by the end of the first term before the decision process takes place.

“Then in Terms 2 and 3, they have an online rehearsal every Monday afternoon where they read the script.

“That progressively will get to the point where they don’t have a script and they are rehearsing online.

“So everything is done online or video—it’s only when they come together for six days total that we do a musical workshop.

The production will be on.

“When you think of City or mainstream schools where students will rehearse a number of times a week for a fairly extended period of time versus our students doing it online through a screen and only coming together for six days, it’s amazing to have a production as we do.”

Ms Moore commended the efforts taken place by students, teachers, and families alike.

“The partnership between home and school has to be incredible for this to take place,” she said.

“If I didn’t have the support of the families at home, this could never have been what it is.

“So the families, plus the staff here at LSODE and students as a team have been this such a success.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to see what distance education students can do. “