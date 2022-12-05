LSODE says bye to teachers

Michael R Williams

1. Name: Chris Bartley.

2. What did you teach at LSODE? Year 4.

3. What was your favourite memory of Longreach/ LSODE? Winning the Golden Goggles and Golden Batten Relay.

4. What will you miss most from Longreach? The people.

5. Where will you be going? Sunshine Coast.

1. Name: Lauren Cassin.

2. What did you teach at LSODE? Year 5, Year 6, PE.

3. What was your favourite memory of Longreach/ LSODE? There are too many to choose from. LSODE has given me some amazing opportunities and friends.

4. What will you miss most from Longreach? I’m not leaving! Just heading to the school down the road.

1. Name: Sarah Rees

2. What did you teach at LSODE? Prep

3. What was your favourite memory of Longreach/ LSODE? The personalities of each and every student at LSODE—they are some of the most down-to-earth, kind, thoughtful, and empathetic little humans I’ve ever met. It’s been an absolute privilege getting to know all of them!

4. What will you miss most from Longreach? The people. They’re just all so incredible! Always a smile and “how ya goin’?” from everyone you pass in the street. It’s honestly the most beautiful community and I’ve been so blessed to have been a part of it.

5. Where will you be going? Dalby State School.

1. Name: Anthea Smith

2. What did you teach at LSODE? Western Alliance: HPE and Design & Technology.

3. What was your favourite memory of Longreach/ LSODE? In the first Multischool, I was a part of, listening to all the students talk and catch up about what was happening in their lives.

4. What will you miss most from Longreach? I’m not actually leaving Longreach just yet…

5. Where will you be going? I will be on Maternity Leave.

1. Name – Emily Zammit

2. What did you teach at LSODE? – Prep, Year 3 (for 3 years), Year 1.

3. What was your favourite memory of Longreach/ LSODE? There are too many to write just one! The best memories are with students at Clusters, Minischools and swim camps.

4. What will you miss most from Longreach? The amazing community (school and town). Everyone is so welcoming and it really does feel like one big family.

5. Where will you be going? Travelling around in a renovated bus. We will go wherever jobs take us.