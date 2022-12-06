Trees planted on behalf of Queen’s Jubilee

Michael R Williams

New trees have been planted along the fence at the Longreach Showgrounds as a part of the Queen’s Jubilee program funded by Member for Maranoa David Littleproud.

Longreach Show Society President Mary-Anne Ringrose said this was about commemorating the Queen’s Jubilee, and we accessed some funding and the Longreach Regional Council also helped.

“This was just about beautifying the showgrounds,” she said.

“This is a good time to plant as it’s going to be a long, wet summer.

“The plants are Bottlebrushes and Black Iron Boxes.

“It’s very important to beautify the showgrounds.”