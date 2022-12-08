Remembrance Day commemorated in Longreach

Michael R Williams

Those at this year’s Remembrance Day in Longreach were lucky enough to witness the 3rd Combat Signals Regiment – for the first time – mounting a guard on the cenotaph in what was described as “a symbolic gesture to the link between the youth of Longreach and service to our nation”.

Longreach RSL Sub Branch President Joshua Adams said this year’s was a continuation of the traditional Remembrance Day commemorative service

“On the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, a minute’s silence is observed and dedicated to those sailors, soldiers and airmen who died fighting to protect the nation,” he said.

“In Australia and other allied countries, including New Zealand, Canada and the United States, 11 November became known as Armistice Day—a day to remember those who died in World War One.

“The day continues to be commemorated in allied countries.”

Mr Adams said it was important to recognise the deep connection Longreach as a town has to those who have served.

“Within Longreach, we, as a town, have strong connections to those who have served and continue to serve. Longreach had over 700 people enlist in the Great War, and a significant number since,” he said.

“We continue to have a living connection with the Australian Defence Force, with many of our youth enlisting or with veterans choosing to make Longreach their home after their service.

“Remembrance Day is a day to remember those who have served and died fighting for their nation.”

Mr Adams said Remembrance Day was unique in that is not a public holiday and hosts no parades.

“It is attended by those who can and want to attend, which makes it different and unique,” he said.

“We had some 150 people in attendance on the day, and it was a work day and also raining.

“We all have our own individual and deeply personal reasons for wanting to commemorate days such as this, and the RSL Sub-branch, in conjunction with the Longreach Regional Council and other supporters, will continue to do so into the future.”

Mr Adams thanked the people who attended and the local businesses and community groups who supported the day, including: Longreach Regional Council, 3rd Combat Signals Regiment of the Australian Army, Longreach Scout Group, Mr Malcom Strong (Bugler), Mr John Anderssen (national Anthems), Mr Lachlan Rich (Piper), Longreach Event Hire, and Longreach Churches Together, particularly Pastor Ben Kent and Pastor Steve Cavill.

The Longreach Sub-Branch has been supporting the local community for over 100 years in the fulfilment of its charitable objectives.

Mr Adams said this has included veteran welfare (such as local accommodation for veterans) and commemorative events such as Remembrance Day and Anzac Day.

“Many of these projects are conducted in conjunction with partners such as the Longreach Regional Council and the State and Federal Governments, although it is through the support of our local community that make these projects a real success,” he said.

“The Sub-Branch is seeking to complete capital works in its accommodation on Crane Street over the following months which was funded through by the Queensland Governments Queensland Remembers Grant.

“We have a range of other projects which we would like to explore, in conjunction with the Longreach Archive and Historical Research Group, although we are always seeking further assistance in these areas.

“If you believe you could assist the Sub-Branch in any of our services, or you think you have a project which might be of interest to the sub-branch, we would like to hear from you.

“Please email secretary@longreach.rslqld.net.au or write to: RSL Sub-Branch, 34 Duck Street Longreach Qld 4730.”