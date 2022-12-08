On rails adventure

By Karen Simmons and Michael R Williams

After more than 14 years in the making, the dream is finally coming alive with the arrival of two heritage 2000-series motor rail trains in Longreach this week.

Alan ‘Smithy’ and Sue Smith from Outback Aussie Tours said their new trains were acquired from Queensland Rail in Ipswich, with 2036 arriving Sunday and 2034 arriving mid-week from Augathella.

Outback Aussie Tours has leased the set for 10 years from Queensland Rail and the Queensland Government.

“This rolling stock is the last of the Heritage fleet for the 2000-series motor and we feel very grateful and honoured that we’ve been given this opportunity,” Smithy said.

“This is the rolling stock that we believe will bring alive the romance of rail for a lot of people, and it’s giving them a new life at Longreach.

“It’s time to tell the story of the train – the building of the line, the great stories around Longreach, from traditional owners right through to contemporary life on the land.

“We want to bring the outside in and just bring it all alive and tell a great story that will become an iconic rail journey of the world.”

Smithy said The 2000-series trains were built in the 1960s and 70s, what they love is the all-stainless steel outside so it can weather really well and doesn’t need painting.

“And on the inside, it has refurbished lovely timber panelling and beautifully upholstered seats,” Smithy added.

“The first two prototypes were built in Ispwich and the rest of the series was built in Brisbane.”

The idea of a rail motor out of Longreach started a long time ago, when Ed Warren, former Mayor of Winton talked about seeing a rail motor run from Longreach to Winton.

“The former Mayor of Winton put a full feasibility study up on that and planted a lot of seeds, and about the same time the Queensland Government released Outback Tourism Infrastructure Grants.”

“We have been working with Queensland Rail for some time to package trains and tours together, because rail is a really big point of difference in the market.”

Smithy said the big picture and goal was running an experience from Emerald to Longreach on a weekly schedule.

“Our dream is to bring real rail day back into these western communities,” Smithy said.

“These rail motors not only give you an absolute experience the way they move around and feel for the country, but with big open windows and you can take in the outside world and smell the bush.”

“Our wish and intention is for this to be something our towns are proud of and is part of their DNA, and we are looking forward to supporting community groups.

“The construction phase is very important to us – we could have had very keen contractors from the coast but were able to secure Barcy contractors, so we are really proud of the fact that we’ve been able to keep jobs local, so the money stays in the communities.

“The QR fellas have done all the track work here and words cannot thank them enough for the work they have done already.”

So what tour adventures can we expect to enjoy in the near future?

Smithy shared about The Silvertails at sunset tours in late light along the floodplains, Then the Blueys Flyer tour where people get a shorter feel for the experience, then a ride out to the sale yards, on the turnaround, and an historic Ilfracombe tour that supports the pub and Sunday markets.

“Then one of the best experiences will be the great Dale and Thomson River run,” Smithy added.

“We will only be doing a top of 50km an hour on the train tours.”

Sue said they have lots of great ideas for special events; a country and western train, or rock, n, roll train and imagine a jazz train.

“We’d love to hear of people’s rail memories and stories over the years that they can share with us as well,” Sue said.

Smithy said this dream wouldn’t be possible if not for the million dollars put towards this project from The Palaszczuk Government’s Outback Tourism Infrastructure Grants.

“We wouldn’t have had the confidence to try something really different without that money,” Smithy stated.