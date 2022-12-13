Bradfield scheme turns to dust

By Karen Simmons

Residents of Western Queensland who’d hoped an 80-year-old vision was about to come to fruition were dealt a blow last week when the Queensland Government announced that it will not build the Bradfield Irrigation Scheme or any of its revised versions.

KAP Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter said after close to a century of holding out hope for an irrigated future, the people of drought-plagued western Queensland had been dealt a devastating blow by the government’s unquestioning acceptance of the Bradfield Regional Assessment and Development Panel Report.

The panel report, released last Thursday, has claimed that Dr John Bradfield’s 1938 scheme to drive water from the coastal rivers to barren inland Queensland was flawed in that it overestimated the region’s water availability.

The report also lashed the Bradfield Scheme, and its many revised versions, as economically unviable and likely to be hamstrung by red and green tape, including cultural and climatic concerns.

Mr Katter said the report findings, like those released last year by CSIRO for the National Water Grid Authority, were unsurprising and were dripping in anti-development rhetoric that aligns with the government of the day.

“Show me a study that has been completed in the last 20 years that the government has commissioned that hasn’t fundamentally agreed with or supported their agenda,” Mr Katter said.

“I will be very interested to pour over the chapter of the report that identifies how much value you add when you provide water to those millions of acres of black soil plains, which are already naturally cleared and levelled – you increase their productivity by a factor of four, and that’s before you quantify the employment benefits, and the total direct and indirect economic benefits.“

Diamantina Shire Council Mayor Robbie Dare felt the scheme was a good idea but it would not have so much benefited the Diamantina River system as much as the Cooper Creek system.

“I thought it was a good idea and we sure could have done with the extra water, but it wouldn’t have come into our river system here,“ Mr Dare said.

“I thought it would have been better off going down the Condamine and the little towns where the water irrigation is already in place.“

Since first introduced in 1938, different versions of Dr John Bradfield’s plan have been tabled to transform drought-prone western Queensland into a horticultural haven.

The vision hoped the water could be redirected to irrigate future plantations of rice, maize, tea, coffee, tropical fruit and cotton.

Gregory MP Lachlan Millar is also disappointed in the outcome of the report and believes the Queensland Government never had any intention of moving forward with the scheme.

“After eight years the Queensland Labor Government has done nothing for water security in this state,“ Mr Millar said.

“We have just wasted another two years while conducting a review on their version of the Bradfield Scheme; which they never had any intention of doing.

“Queenslanders are sick and tired of a government doing nothing about water security.“

In late 2020, the Queensland Government appointed the Bradfield Regional Assessment and Development Panel to independently examine the many Bradfield proposals.

The panel’s report says it provides the most comprehensive examination of Bradfield schemes in 15 years.

Chaired by Professor Ross Garnaut, with Dr Georgina Davis and Professor Allan Dale, the panel assessed the financial, economic, environmental, social and technical viability of the Bradfield schemes and made recommendations.

The Panel’s key findings state in the report: “After extensive consideration, the panel members recommended the Queensland Government not proceed with any of the proposed Bradfield schemes.

“Both the panel and CSIRO found that Dr John Bradfield’s estimation of water flows were overestimates, effectively doubling the amount of actual water in the system.

“For example, long ground-truthed modelling shows an average of about 1665 gigalitres per annum flows along the Burdekin River. Bradfield had estimated 3678 gigalitres.“

The report offers other suggestions including a proposed alternative approach to Bradfield, including a smaller series of connected Regional Water Grids.

State Water Minister Glenn Butcher said the thorough investigation into the scheme provided conclusive and sound explanations of why there are better options than the Bradfield scheme.

“The independent panel found that the scheme’s costs far exceed benefits, so they recommended exploring better options for using water to contribute to regional development.“

The government in conjunction with Sunwater has commenced work on raising Burdekin Falls Dam by two metres, which would create hundreds of jobs during construction and deliver considerable benefits to North Queensland.

Mr Butcher said the government will always support water security projects that stack up.

“So we’re taking this next step to ensure raising Burdekin Falls Dam benefits our North Queensland communities,” he said.

“Burdekin Falls is the largest dam in Queensland – at more than 1.8 million megalitres capacity – and raising it by two metres will significantly boost the amount of water available to our farmers and other businesses looking to expand their operations.”