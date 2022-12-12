Land Court decision rules against Alpha coal project

By Karen Simmons

Friday’s Land Court decision against Clive Palmer’s Galilee Coal Project may have far-reaching consequences for all planned new coal mines in Queensland.

Youth Verdict and the Bimblebox Alliance challenged the project with the assistance of the Environmental Defenders Office on the grounds it would destroy the Bimblebox Nature Refuge would pose an unacceptable risk to the climate, and that human rights of First Nations People would be negatively impacted as a result.

They also argued the mine would destroy the Bimblebox Nature Refuge, 30km north of Alpha, which sits on top of the proposed mine site on Wangan and Jagalingou Country.

“This is a huge sigh of relief for us after the 15 years’ nightmare of fighting this mining project,” Bimblebox Nature Refuge co-owner Paola Cassoni said.

The Land Court recommended that the Resources Minister and the Department of Environment and Science refuse the Mining Lease and Environmental Authority on environmental, climate and human rights grounds.

In handing down her decision, Land Court President Fleur Kingham said granting permission to mine the coal cannot be logically separated from the coal being used to generate electricity.

“The justification for the mine is to export coal for that purpose,“ Ms Kingham stated.

“As a matter of law, I have decided I can take the emissions into account in applying the principles of ecologically sustainable development (for the EA application) and in considering whether the applications are in the public interest (on both the ML and the EA applications).

“This case is about Queensland coal, mined in Queensland, and exported from Queensland to be burnt in power stations to generate electricity. Wherever the coal is burnt the emissions will contribute to environmental harm, including in Queensland.

“I recommend to the Honourable the Minister responsible for the Mineral Resources Act 1989 that MLA 70454 be refused.

“I recommend to the administering authority responsible for the Environmental Protection Act 1994 that EPML 00571313 be refused.”

Environmental Advocacy in Central Queensland director Dr Coral Rowston warmly welcomed the decision.

“We hope today’s Land Court decision will have far-reaching consequences for new coal mines planned for Queensland,“ Dr Rowston.

“Land Court President Fleur Kingham was clear in her reasons – coal burnt from Queensland mines is worsening the climate crisis, and Queenslanders are directly suffering as a result.

“The decision also shows how the environmental costs to the Bimblebox Nature Refuge and to first nations communities from burning more coal cannot be outweighed by any perceived economic arguments.

“We send huge congratulations to Youth Verdict, the Bimblebox Alliance, the Torres Strait Islander community members who gave evidence, the farmers who have fought this project for more than a decade, and all those who fought alongside them, especially the tremendous lawyers at the Environmental Defenders Office.

“We call on the Resource Minister and the Department of Environment and Science to swiftly implement the court’s recommendation and refuse the approvals for this proposed climate-wrecking mine,” said Dr Rowston.

But, while environmental groups rejoiced in the decision on Friday, the Land Court president said her decision was solely made on the merits of Waratah’s circumstances and shouldn’t be seen as a blanket ruling against the development of any new coal mines in Queensland.

“This case is not about whether any new coal mines should be approved….it is about whether this coal mine should be approved on its merits,” she said.

The Galilee Coal Project, formerly known as the China First Coal Project, would consist of two open-cut operations and four underground longwall mining operations, coal handling preparation plants near Alpha and a rail transportation network to Abbot Point and a proposed port facility at Abbot Point.

The project intends to mine 56 Mtpa of run-of-mine (ROM) coal, which will be later processed to produce 40 Mtpa of product coal. The project will initially commence operations with a 10 Mtpa open-cut mine, eventually ramping up to 56 Mtpa several years later.

The Longreach and Central Western Leader contacted Waratah Coal and are still awaiting a response to Friday’s land court decision.