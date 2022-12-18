Choir greets elderly community members

Michael R Williams

The Pioneers Aged Care Facility were visited by the Longreach State School Mezzo Choir for the first time since Covid this week.

The choir’s performance earned a standing ovation.

Music teacher and organiser Tanya Lloyd said it was a jolly time being able to perform Christmas carols for the residents.

“We sang a few classics, Away in a Manger and some upbeat ones like All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth,” she said.

“Pre Covid, we used to go at least twice a year—we tried to make it once a term.

“We like to visit the residents because it’s really good for our kids to get out and have a reception and it’s nice for the residents to have the kids come along.”

The choir had not been since 2020, but now restrictions have eased up, Ms Lloyd believes this will become a more regular occurrence.

“I spoke to them a bit earlier in the term, and they were really happy to have their kids back—we’re really glad we made it happen,” she said.

“One of the ladies told me about how she was once a teacher and mentioned how important it is for the students to be sharing music.

“The residents loved it and were singing along the whole time.

“At the end, the students and the residents intermingled and sang as a big group.”

Ms Lloyd said it was an opportunity for the students to associate with the older generations—something many may not be able to do very often.

“Singing with different people is psychologically beneficial,” she said.

“I think it gave them a bit of a buzz.”