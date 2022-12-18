Christmas in Longreach

Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group Inc.

Christmas is a wonderful time for families, especially children, with most being on holidays from school.

Many families take the opportunity to head to the coast.

Have you ever wondered what the lead-up to Christmas was like in the old days of Longreach?

In the very early days of the town in the 1890s, Eagle Street was a popular gathering place for Christmas activities.

In 1894, newspaper reports state that “the hotels and stores were brilliantly illuminated and tastefully decorated.

“Eagle Street was thronged”.

A display of fireworks was put on by one of the hotel owners on Christmas Eve.

Business houses experienced brisk trading in the week before Christmas and especially on Christmas Eve.

In 1895, a merry-go-round circus was in town on Christmas Eve.

As the town slowly expanded in the early 1900s, a feature of Christmas was events that were held to raise money for the various churches that were becoming established in the town.

St Brigid’s Catholic Church held an annual bazaar in aid of the convent.

Other churches—St Andrew’s Anglican Church, the Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church would each hold their own “Christmas Tree” event to raise funds for ongoing activities.

They were always highly successful and very well supported by the community.

A “Christmas Tree” was an event at which people gathered for an evening of festive cheer with the highlight being the distribution of presents from the Christmas tree to all children by Santa himself.

Later on, Christmas fetes or fairs were often held in conjunction with the Christmas Tree and the churches also added their annual prize-giving nights to their events.

In 1947, a highly successful Christmas fair and dance were organised by the QCWA Younger Set.

The “Christmas Tree” events remained popular for decades and some groups in the community still hold such an event today.

From as early as 1917, people in the hospital at Christmas time were remembered with liberal doses of Christmas cheer, and funds were raised by various individuals or groups to buy presents for the patients.

In the early 1920s, the Longreach Town Band often provided a program of music and the Salvation Army sang carols at the hospital on Christmas Day.

As more stores became established during the 1920s, the windows of the various stores were full of more wonderful toys than ever at Christmas time.

Solley’s, Boldeman’s, Barker’s, Speirs, Gordon and Gibson’s and the A.C.B. all got into the Christmas spirit.

We tend to think of late-night trading as a modern concept but in the 1930s, Longreach traders were open on Christmas Eve until 10 pm.

In 1937, the Christmas report by the police stated that there was “orderly jollification” in the town.

There were big crowds in Eagle Street on Christmas Eve, the band ran a Grocery Wheel and midnight church services attracted large crowds.

The Band drove around the streets from midnight until daylight, playing Christmas carols.

A boxing match was held in the Palace Theatre on Boxing Day morning and there was a dance at night.

Carols By Candlelight has been conducted in Longreach for many years.

On one occasion many years ago, the birth of Jesus was acted out with people in relevant costumes and the appearance of a real newly born baby.

Several different venues have been trialled for the Carols over the years including the Civic Centre for a number of years, the Stockman’s Hall of Fame, and on another occasion, the Teamster’s Rest Carpark which proved not suitable, but worth a try.

Edkins/Anzac Park has become the home of the much-anticipated event.

People who arrived on the train on carol night have commented it was so refreshing to hear old favourites being rendered.

Prior to the Christmas school holidays in the late 70s, the State Primary school made an enormous effort to bring Christmas joy to the town.

With the cooperation of many people, a piano was hoisted onto the back of a truck and along with lots of eager children (many on foot), the truck drove up and down the streets with the children singing carols.

Amid barking dogs and waving residents, a memorable night was enjoyed.

In recent years, a newly arrived local business owner came up with the idea of “Light Up Longreach” at Christmas time.

With the help of grant funding and sponsorship, free events were held and the footpaths of Eagle Street were decorated with handmade Christmas trees and large boxes wrapped in Christmas paper, all made by willing volunteers.

The trees in the centre of the street remain decked out with twinkling lights, giving a feeling of excitement and goodwill.

The Christmas Lights Competition organised by the Council has become another regular feature of the Christmas season.

There are categories for Business, Residential, Street or Block, and Rural Property Mailbox or Sign.

Innovative and creative people go to no end of the effort to decorate their premises and residences with attractive arrangements and themes acknowledging the Festive Season.

A new category has been added this year – Dinky’s “New Kid on the Block” for all residential properties that have never before entered the Christmas Lights Competition.

The Longreach Christmas Street Party has also become an annual event in recent years and is organised by the Lions Clubs.

Individuals, groups and organisations are invited to operate a stall to display their wares and is an opportunity for Christmas shoppers to find something for that ‘hard to buy for’ person on their Christmas list.

From the very early days of Longreach, Christmas has been a special time in our town and that continues today.

This time of year has always been marked by special events focused on people coming together to ensure a happy, exciting, positive experience for all.

Merry Christmas!

The volunteers of the Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc. have used all reasonable endeavours to ensure this information is as accurate as possible.

It gives no warranty or guarantees that the information is accurate, complete, current, or fit for any use whatsoever.

If you believe any of the information may be inaccurate, please let us know.

This article is proudly sponsored by Smith Bros., Longreach.