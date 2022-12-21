Bigger, better Barcoo River bridge benefits region

The new bridge over the Barcoo River near Tambo is now complete.

The wider, higher, modern concrete structure provides safer and more reliable access to western Queensland and beyond.

Located on the Dawson Developmental Road between Springsure and Tambo, the new bridge is strategically positioned to improve freight productivity by better linking major agricultural and resource areas.

The $7 million project was jointly funded on an 80:20 basis with the Australian Government contributing $5.6 million under the Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) initiative, and the Queensland Government contributing $1.4 million.

Queensland Assistant Minister for Regional Roads Bruce Saunders said the original timber bridge was over 70 years old, and well and truly in need of an upgrade.

“Our investment in this new bridge recognises just how this connector is for freight services, and keeping communities connected,“ Mr Saunders said.

“The new bridge improves access for heavier vehicles, better protects the area from flooding and provides a safer, more reliable road network.

“The Palaszczuk government is committed to building back better, as part of our record road and transport plan.“

In addition to building the new bridge, road approaches on both the northern and southern sides were widened to eight metres, and new culverts, guideposts, signs and depth

indicators at floodways were installed.

“I’m pleased we could deliver this critical piece of infrastructure while supporting good local jobs in the region,“ he added.

“This project is one of many being delivered across regional Queensland, through our $18.1 billion investment in regional roads and transport infrastructure.

“This level of investment is directly supporting over 16,000 good jobs in the regions.

“That’s good news for truckies, locals and tourists alike.”

Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner said the community is greatly appreciative of the new bridge.

“It provides a new level of service for our communities, businesses, and industry,“ Cr Rayner said.

“The increased height means even in times of flood, we will remain more connected, and freight, stock and drive tourists can keep moving.

“Our communities now have safer, more reliable access to essential services like the Tambo aerodrome and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

“This gives our community peace of mind and improves liveability in our region.

“Importantly, our local council work crews helped deliver the new bridge and completed roadworks on the project, providing continuity of employment for our workforce.“