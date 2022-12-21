Netball round up

What were the best and biggest moments for the club this year?

Juniors:

Taking one Longreach Junior teams to Blackwater and four to Emerald carnival again and witnessing these young kids’ skills and passion for netball grow every game they played.

Not to mention the sportsmanship; it was exceptional and one that all spectators comment on.

Well done kids.

Witnessing Shaylee Nicholls; a mother whose passion for sport and children in the west commence Blackall Junior Netball with over 80 kids participating and her igniting interest from Tambo and hosted a successful junior cluster day which Longreach, Barcaldine and Tambo attend.

We look forward to supporting Blackall Juniors in 2023.

Seniors –

Another strong competition for the ladies’ fixtures with Tension coming away as Premiers; even though our Grand Final was washed out; these ladies have dominated the court for a number of years.

Congratulations ladies.

Witnessing our young cadets having the courage to develop their umpiring skills.

Well done ladies; keep it up.

Mixed –

WOW – 11 teams started the mixed competition and what a competition it was.

The season didn’t go to plan with so much unexpected rain and having to reschedule games but thanks to everyone’s patience and support the Mixed Committee (Olivia, Mary, Naomi, and Stacey) ran a successful season.

It was amazing to see so many new faces on the courts and some old ones too.

A special mention to the Undefeated team; Dogdeballers who have taken out the Premiership for another year. Well done to all players.

What can fans, players and volunteers get excited about for the coming year?

The biggest excitement is we’re getting our three courts resurfaced and two will become multi-courts incorporating Basketball into our Netball Facilities.

How exciting is that?

Work is due to commence end of January/ February just in time to commence 2023 at the start of March.

This is going to be another huge infrastructure development for our facilities and our wider community, and it is thanks to the ‘Active Gameday Project’ funding from Sport & Recreation; Dept of Tourism, Innovation and Sport. Longreach Netball is contributing $38k+ towards this $120,000 project.

How can locals get on board with supporting the club?

Longreach Netball Association welcomes anyone who is keen to assist with ensuring Netball continues to grow in Longreach and surrounding regions.

Whether you want to just join a team and play or become a junior coach, assist with fundraising, help with the maintenance of the facilities or become a committee member please contact us via our Facebook page as we would love to have your assistance.

We are extremely thankful and lucky to have ongoing support from many of our local businesses; our Longreach Regional Council Mayor, Councillors and Staff and Netball Queensland staff who are working closely with us to provide more development opportunities for players, officials and executives.

So drop us a message via Facebook and keep an eye out for our next meeting in January.

How do I describe the club’s ethos?

Longreach Netball Association believes strongly in creating a safe environment where people of all ages, gender and fitness abilities can experience Netball.

We encourage, support and guide our players and officials to thrive and achieve their potential whilst having fun both on and off the court.

The values of netball are like most sports; it represents Teamwork, Heart, Integrity, Leadership, Discipline, Respect, Excellence and an amazing social event for the entire family.

How will the club look in the new year?

The club is going to continue to grow and shine in the New Year.

Our awesome shed infrastructure will be enhanced with the resurfacing of our three courts and making them multi with Basketball on two courts; the surface will be colour coded and will provide a next-level surface and visual aspect.

After many, many years I will be stepping down as President.

This is an opportunity for other like-minded, enthusiastic, passionate, community focussed individuals to nominate for either an Executive position or a role within the club to ensure the Longreach Netball Association continues to grow and opportunities to our members.

Roles such as; Juniors convenor, Ladies and Mixed games coordinator, Canteen convenor, umpire convenor, and fundraising coordinator.

So if you’re interested in joining a great team make contact us.

Junior clusters will continue, and we welcome Blackall/Tambo to the mix.

How exciting for our juniors.

This is also a great opportunity for anyone to learn/ develop their netball umpiring skills.

Planning is underway to look at new competition structures and periods.

Watch this space.

A big thanks to our Executives; Laurinda Long, Melanie Ramsay and Erina Ormond and all the ladies who coordinated successful Ladies and Mixed fixtures; Natalya Kajewski, Olivia Beard, Naomi Bichsel, Stacey Ramsay and Mary McIntosh.

A huge thank you to all our teams, players, officials, canteen cooks, workers and sponsors; without you all, we wouldn’t have achieved what we did.

A special thanks to Gav at the Birdcage who endlessly supports our club year in and year out supporting our junior and senior players in all competitions.

Thanks to the Longreach Leader for your weekly support and for coming and taking photos of our events.

Thanks to Wattsy and Harrison for allowing us to be a part of the sports talk throughout the year.

If I have missed anyone, I apolgoise but know I sincerely thank you for your time and support this year and in preparation for 2023.