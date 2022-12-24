A merry Muttaburra Christmas

Emma Price

This year was the 79th annual Muttaburra Town & Country Christmas Tree event.

It was a lovely evening in Jubilee Park, after having a storm roll through and a small shower of rain in the afternoon just prior to the event.

We had 47 kids receive a present from Santa.

They were all thrilled with their presents and then settled in and watched the Bee Movie on a big screen.

Wagyu steak burgers were enjoyed by all for dinner, with thanks to local producer Ralf Rae who very generously donated the meat.

Batt Fencing, Schultz Contracting, Muttaburra Shop & Fuel and the Exchange Hotel made generous donations towards our raffles, along with the Barcaldine Regional council and Mr Stuart Bowden who continuously support our event.

We are looking forward to planning something special for the 80th event next year.