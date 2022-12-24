Christmas Connections

Joanne Robertson

Like many of you, I have family scattered around the globe.

One of the wonders of social media is being able to connect with many of them, even in ‘real time’.

In the past week, I have seen a cousins’ youngest meet Santa Claus for the first time, without having to wait for the professional photos to be developed and posted by snail mail.

I have seen another of the family littlies, all decked out in party dress and sparkly reindeer antlers, having a grand time at a special Christmas lunch.

Both of these events took place in Scotland, home to many of my relations.

Crossing the Atlantic, from Florida, I saw the fruits of one cousin’s labours, as she baked and decorated Christmas cookies for her grandchildren.

I could practically smell Christmas, even from half a world away.

Another cousin, in Toronto, was anticipating the arrival of her son and grandson from Northern Ontario.

(I know exactly how she feels, as I anticipate the arrival of one of my chicks home this week.)

Yet another cousin (I have dozens and dozens, like the old song about never seeing Maggie alone), is making merry with her family in Newfoundland on the east coast of Canada, while others are getting together in British Columbia, on the west coast.

Crossing the Pacific, my Australian family is celebrating in a completely different way.

No surprises there.

One branch, keen water skiing enthusiasts, has been getting boats and skis out on the water.

Others are making plans for barbecues and fun in the sun at the beach.

It’s a world away from the celebrations I can remember from my childhood.

I suspect none of my Aussie family has ever whizzed down an icy hill on the toboggan Santa left one Christmas day, squashed between two siblings, proving I was literally in the middle.

Though I can’t be with them in person, those memories of being stretched out on my big brother’s back, while my little sister sat on mine, help make the holidays a little warmer.

I know, ironic, right?

Thinking of the snow and ice makes me feel warm.

Go figure.

And it’s not like I need to feel any warmer during a Queensland summer.

On the other hand, my better half enjoys things like the video of my great niece playing in a hockey tournament—on ice, of course—because he reckons it helps cool him off in the heat.

(Her team took out the silver medal, by the way; proud great aunty bragging moment.)

At the heart of all the festivities, whether in snow or sun, is family, and the making of memories.

I will get to be with some of my family this Christmas, but most will remain in far-flung places.

Yet I know I’ll be content with phone calls, cards and social media moments, helping us all to feel connected across the miles.

Merry Christmas to all, from those of us at Arundel.