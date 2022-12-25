New champion for storm season

Michael R Williams

Moving to Longreach earlier this year, Matt Burrows is the Longreach Disaster Districts new Emergency Management Coordinator with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services overseeing Barcaldine, Barcoo, Blackall-Tambo, Longreach and Winton Local Disaster Management Groups.

With what is predicted to be a busy year for disaster management stakeholders, Mr Burrows’ focus is ensuring locals are well prepared and communicated with for the current severe weather season with a current third La Nina event currently being experienced we are seeing above rainfall in areas and with that comes vegetation growth so we will be looking at a potentially severe fire season post this La Nina event and with Bushfire potentially at the back of everyone’s mind, we need to get landholders to start carrying out that land maintenance and bushfire protection work.

“We have recently onboarded local aircraft to ensure we are able to provide a more rapid response to incidents,” he said.

Mr Burrows said he will be ensuring all stakeholders and communities whether that be council, community groups, state or federal departments are up to date with their disaster management training and exercising, knowledgeable in their legislation and Disaster Management Planning, and able to carry out Disaster Management operations effectively and with the best interest of the community in mind.

“We have just seen some great work come out of the Central West Regional Resilience Strategy in addressing the boom and bust cycle of flood and drought and how we can continue to create resilient communities and best support them,

he said.

Mr Burrows said, in coming to Longreach it has exceeded expectations and the central west is a great region to live and work in, his goals are to increase community capability, engagement and collaboration through all phases of Disaster Management and ensure integration through all levels of Government be it Local, State or Federal.

“With the formation of The National Emergency Management Agency [NEMA] and having a local NEMA officer located within the region really boosts our collaboration and provides our communities with an agency approach,” he said.

“We have seen some great work nationally recently with the roll out of the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System which has greatly improved the scientific accuracy of Fire Danger predictions and the way that these fire predictions are communicated.

“The new Fire Danger Rating system is a national approach providing great benefits to travellers and communities meaning that the Fire Danger Rating will be communicated to communities the same way in South Australia as it would here in the Central West for example.

“Residents and landholders should already have their storm kit and evacuation kit prepared for tips and further info they can go onto their councils website where there is a substantial amount of resources.”