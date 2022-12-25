Rob’s last call

Michael R Williams and Tania Phillips

When Rob Luck first came to Longreach, he did not expect to become iconic for his race calling—in fact, he had never done it.

But now after many years, he has become synonymous with the sport across the central west.

“When I came to Longreach more than thirty years ago I got involved in just going to the races and then part of the Longreach Jockey Club committee – that would probably go back about 20 years,” the former Jockey Club President said.

“I was on the committee for a few years and then became president in 2010, I’m pretty sure, I lose track of the dates but I was president for eight years and then Andrew Watts stepped in and this would be his third year.

“That was an evolving role. As always being part of the committee I took an interest in the presentation of interviews to winning jockeys and trainers after the races as part of the presentations of the trophies etc and doing the interviews.”

It all started by chance, 17 years ago when, John Dolgner, the caller at the time was on a trip out of town.

“I’d never called a race in my life, I had no idea,” Mr Luck said.

“I was able to acquire a pair of binoculars, it was an absolute disaster, couldn’t keep up with the field, couldn’t remember names, and I dropped the binoculars. “But something about it sparked an interest in wanting to call the races.

“At that time in the area, John Dolgner was doing most of the tracks, he wasn’t doing Longreach from what I recall—there was a man called Bingo Smith doing the calling but he’d gone away that weekend but anyway I stepped in.”

During his first call, Mr Luck struggled to achieve some of the basics, ending in an embarrassing moment.

“The very first race, there was a grey horse and I thought, well I’ll know this horse I won’t have to study its name very much it’s grey but it was a real dirty looking grey, it didn’t stand out,” Mr Luck said.

“There was this one horse on the outside coming into the straight and do you think I could think of its name?

“I couldn’t, because I hadn’t studied it – it was grey.

“So I thought geez there’s the first rule, you have to prepare pretty carefully in this game.

“But it sparked an interest and a wanting to be a race caller and I thought, ah well I could have a crack at this.”

Mr Luck would be given another chance.

“When Bingo came back he said come up and I’ll show you what I know and you can do one race meeting,” he said.

“That went on for a few years, and then I would also go to other meetings in the Central West like Barcaldine where John Dolgner was calling and do the master of ceremonies stuff, interview the jockey’s after the race and the horses coming out on to the tracks.

“I wasn’t doing the calling John was doing that, but he was getting older too.

“In the end, unfortunately, Bingo Smith died and people said well you’ve been doing a race every meeting your going to start doing the calling.

“That was around 2010, completely calling a race day started with the Longreach Jockey Club and then that went on for a couple of years, gradually some of the once-a-year clubs because Bingo had gone out to Beetoota and called.

“Muttaburra was one of the first small clubs that asked me to go out and do their calling.

“That was very significant for me because they introduced me once as “our caller” I thought wow that made me feel like I’m meant to be here.”

Slowly Mr Luck began to build a name for himself across the region.

“I thought I’m going to keep doing this.

“I kept doing all the Longreach stuff.

“You’ve got to realise it’s not an easy job and I was sort of self-taught but I got a lot of assistance from a very important caller from the Gold Coast, Steve Hawkins.

“He’d get me to audio record my calls, he would comment on them, he’d tell me you stuffed up there, you need to improve your pace or your volume—whatever.

“It got to the point where he said I can’t do any more for you because I can’t see the calls with no audio-visuals available.

“He said you’re going well, you just keep doing what you’re doing.

“But other callers in the area – Scott Power in Emerald, Josh Fleming all gave good contributions, giving you feedback all the time, trying to improve you because it’s not something that came naturally.

Gradually Mr Luck would be asked to call multiple clubs.

“Probably in the past seven years I would have done all the calling in the central West,” he said.

“Probably the last one may have been Aramac which was John’s home town so he kept doing it but then he invited me to come and even do Aramaic.

“I thought well John is happy for me to do that then he’s accepted that I’m going to take over and do the calling, remember this guy has given 40-something years of service to the game with the legendary status of never using binoculars in his case—no way I can do that.

“Unfortunately he died a few years ago, but that’s how it all eventuated probably past seven years it became the whole Central West.

“Given that it just became a case of just trying to improve what you’re doing, I had opportunities to call at the Gold Coast track a couple of times, I’ve had the opportunity, which was wonderful, to call the TAB country race days here in Longreach on Longreach Cup day where its got Sky Channel Coverage.”

Mr Luck said he was proud of how far he had come as a caller.

“You get to that level where you started out from stuffing it up from day one to feeling like you’re quite comfortable when you go up and call in your own territory, your own environment.

“I suppose the pinnacle would be to be given the opportunity to get to a metropolitan level like a country cup or a battle of the bush like Scott Power did at the weekend where they get a country caller to come down—and I think I’m pretty close to that standard.

“It’s a goal that’s still sitting there and I would hope that there’s an opportunity down the track to do it.”

He said they were currently selling a business and relocating to the Gold Coast for family reasons.

“You want to be close to grandchildren and your own kids but at the same time you want to continue with a work environment and that to me would be continuing in the role of being a country race caller and helping with country racing,” Rob said.

“It was important to create the succession plan for Longreach, that’s why I stepped back as president and Andrew went in there—that was one important step. “But at the same time, Wattsy came through as well and wanted to do some calling.

“He stepped in behind me and was doing things like a race meeting or going out to one of the far-flung tracks further away and getting experience.

“He’d come back and ask for a critique so you were mentoring.

“So it became the right time to say, if I’m going to relocate I can’t expect to leave people in the lurch without a caller and Wattsy is there and he’s ready.

“The future calling in the Central West is in good hands because you have a younger person coming through who has a passion for the game and passion for learning to call, with their own style and with a young person’s approach to the vocabulary and everything they use in calling.”

He said in relocating to the Gold Coast, your are in an area, a different part of the State but there are plenty of country racemeetings.

Rob said he had no intention to go in and step on any toes but if people are short of a caller or need a caller he will put his hand up and say I’m available.

“I’m not retiring I’m relocating and I do hope that I can approach racingQLD to see if there is any role to assist country racing across the whole state whether it be communicating with stake holders, working with clubs in the state if they’ve got issues or concerns of policies for racingQLD a person like myself could be a communications liaison.

“That’s not a position that’s available as yet but I do believe I have the contacts and credibility to that and that’s also come about because for the past 18 years I’ve been doing the country racing show on radio TAB with Tony Clements and that will continue next year.

“So I will still be doing that where you’re covering everything in country racing – the good stories, the tough stories the negative stories you try to make positive, we’ve had a lot of contact with all areas of Qld.

“I just look at it that I’ll be in a different part of the state but I’ll still be involved in racing and hopefully I can do that.

Mr Luck said it had been a privilege to serve the community.

“It’s been a privilege and an honour to have that opportunity to have a life passion that I’ve had for horse racing since 1965 when I was in grade five, I have always loved race horses,” he said.

“But to be able to get involved and use the knowledge that you have about racing, horses and about people involved in it, to actually constructively use it for the benefit of your community and your club, as part of the Longreach jockey club, but to also be part of the country racing game and building the reputation of country racing—you don’t get too many opportunities like that.

“I’m so thankful that I was in the right position at the right time to have that chance.

“My mother, when she was alive, used to say if I knew as much about my school work as I knew about horses, I’d be top of the class.

“And Leanne my wife has played such a big role in rejuvenating the fashions and building up the Longreach jockey club even more.

“It’s always had good foundations so you just build on it.

“You play a role in your community and you get involved in your community.

“We have lifelong friends and you can’t take those sorts of memories away.”