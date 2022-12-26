Blackall Mayor’s Column

Andrew Martin; Blackall-Tambo Regional Council Mayor

Crikey, it’s here again…Xmas?!

The years are getting quicker, either that or I am getting slower.

Local Government has had what can only be described as a very large year, in part for good reasons such as post-pandemic, generally a good year seasonally, slowing road works up tremendously, but I think we would all take the rain, particularly if it keeps on coming?

Other parts have been not quite so good, for example, did you know that of the 77 Councils in Queensland during this term of office (not yet 3 years) there have been 54 CEO resignations?

Do the maths… that’s more than one a month.

Some of them of course have been normal retirements etc, but to my mind, I think the large bulk of them are directly down to the aftermath of the CCC disaster and the ongoing turmoil of a directionless and probably vindictively overreaching Office of the Independent Assessor.

The parliamentary Inquiry delivered 40 recommendations for change that are yet to be implemented by our Government and until they are the lost momentum of losing and gaining a CEO for each of those 54 Councils is unfathomable.

To put a dollar figure on the actual process of advertising, appointing and re-location would I suspect, blow your mind.

Some Councils have changed out three CEOs this term??!!

However, I digress… this is my opportunity as Mayor of our Blackall-Tambo Regional Council to wish everyone living in or even passing through what I consider to be the centre of the universe a very merry safe and relaxed Christmas, and a happy and prosperous New Year, complete with enough rain to bog Santa, well maybe just slow him up a bit?