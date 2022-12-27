Staggering statistics in end of year review

Desert Channels Queensland

In an end-of-year review, Leanne Kohler, CEO of the Desert Channels Group, said the whole-of-landscape approach to Prickly Acacia control has reached an industrial level of achievement.

In the Central West region, one hundred and fifty million Prickly Acacia trees have been destroyed over an area of Mitchell Grass Downs that forms an aggregation half the size of Tasmania.

“Over the past eight years, the Prickly Acacia control campaign has covered 350 properties and is now running at a control rate of 1,000 hectares per day* that are being cleared of the invasive woody weed,” Ms Kohler said.

For those who might prefer a different measurement, the successful kill zone for Prickly Acacia now extends over an average of 1,430 football fields each day.

On this grand scale, three million hectares of Prickly Acacia have been cleared since 2015, representing a 10 per cent reduction in the weed infestation.

The control of Prickly Acacia is rehabilitating Mitchell Grass Downs, and this provides huge carbon sequestration through the deep-rooted pastures.

Prickly Acacia is a weed of National Significance. The weed is a major threat to biodiversity and habitat.

When in high density, it reduces the commercial value of the most productive grassland habitat in Queensland to a minimum.

Weed infestation speeds up erosion and causes severe stream bank erosion.

“Our success has not been overnight and is the product of many years developing control methods and monitoring systems that are efficient, affordable to landholders with government support and by approaching the problem through a whole of landscape approach rather than defined infestations on singular properties,” Ms Kohler said.

“Back in 2013, reaching this stage seemed an impossible task.

“It was an undertaking so large and complex that even Government Agencies had all but given up.

“However, through a partnership between Desert Channels Queensland, the local natural resource management groups and a growing army of landholders, this weed is now being killed in monumental numbers.”

The accelerating control evolution has led to more landholders becoming involved as new control techniques are integrated.

Since 2015, funding has been provided largely by the Australian Government and this support was increased in 2019 under the Prickly Acacia Weed Management Program.

This funding will only last for one year more and Leanne Kohler is making a plea to landholders to contact the DCQ office for technical advice to accelerate their control of the weed and to find out if they qualify for any available funding support.

Looking forward to her end-of-2022 review, Ms Kohler said it was not an impossible dream to reach five million hectares by the end of the project.

“This will be an estimated quarter of a billion trees killed, or just over 20 per cent of the infestation,” she said.

The continued targeting of high-density infestations by the DCQ field team and the rollout of new techniques in early 2023 will mean that control of this woody weed and the cost it incurs on commercial production and environmental values can be achieved.