Agapanthus, a Christmas beauty

Neil Fisher

With its spectacular flowering displays during Christmas, the Agapanthus has been a favourite for generations of gardeners.

The beauty of Agapanthus is easy to see with mass flowering around many local gardens.

Across Queensland, Agapanthus is always one of the first plants selected for landscape projects due to more than this plant’s flowering abilities but also its hardiness and waterwise qualities.

Unfortunately, this year’s unseasonal rain has taken a toll on many Agapanthus gardens.

As wet or boggy conditions are to Agapanthus as Kryptonite is to Superman.

The most commonly grown Agapanthus is Agapanthus orientalis, a large blue-flowering form that blooms during summer.

The white flowering form, Agapanthus Orientalis alba, is just as prolific a flowerer as the blue form.

While being a member of the Liliaceae family, Agapanthus can be best described as being an herbaceous plant with tuberous roots, bearing blue or white flowers on tall spikes.

It should be noted that Agapanthus are poisonous, and can be harmful if eaten or can cause skin or eye irritations.

In some parts of Australia, it can become a weed pest.

Found growing naturally in Southern Africa and not in the Nile as its common name Lily of the Nile suggests the name Agapanthus comes from the Greek, meaning ‘love flower’.

Agapanthus is easy to grow in just about every part of Central Queensland, having the ability to tolerate conditions from heavy clay to sandy well-drain soil.

It is important to remember that they do not require a lot of water after they have been established.

All Agapanthus prefer a sunny, but protected position, with good mulching.

They are usually pest-free, although they can harbour slugs and snails in their foliage.

When plants become too crowded, they should be divided and replanted in good fertile soil.

The best time to separate the plants is usually when they are in a dormant period such as during winter or early spring before the new growth begins.

When dividing Agapanthus, place the crowns of the new plants no more than 50mm below ground level, and water the well during this period.

As the weather continues to warm, it is important not to let the plants dry out, and I would also recommend not cutting the leaves unless they are injured. Within a short period of time, you will have an attractive new display of Agapanthus flowers.

An important note is that the sap in the leaves of Agapanthus can cause irritation to the skin and eyes.

SAVING YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE

Straight after Christmas, one of the biggest problems faced by many people is how to look after the Christmas tree that has been inside for the last few weeks. While they may still look attractive, some care will be required when relocating them to their outdoor position for the next eleven months.

Always one of the first problems encountered after moving their tree outside is the browning of the outer shoots.

Quite often this will happen within days of relocating the tree, but don’t worry; fresh green shoots should appear within the first five to six weeks.

Sometimes some of the older, brown tips may need to be pruned, and the tree may even need some light reshaping, particularly if decorations or children overcome with too much Christmas spirit have bent or broken some of the branches.

Ideally, the best position to place the Christmas tree after being inside is an open but quite shaded area, such as a greenhouse or under the shade of a tree, like a Fig Tree, but without any direct sunlight.

Over the next five to six weeks, gradually move the tree into a sunnier position.

An important note to remember is that the shadier the position in which the tree is kept during the year, the more compact in appearance the tree will be, and will therefore make a more attractive Christmas tree for the following year.

Another question always asked straight after Christmas is “Should the Christmas tree be re-potted into a bigger pot?

This is not advisable, as the bigger the pot, the bigger the plant, and eventually the tree will become too big to move inside.

As far as fertilising goes, a teaspoon of Osmocote during the next few weeks is highly recommended, and then probably another application of Osmocote during spring would provide the best Christmas specimen for Christmas 2023.

CHRISTMAS WISH

On behalf of my family, and myself I would like to wish everyone the happiest and safest Christmas you could possibly have.

And may 2023 be an even better year for Western Queensland.