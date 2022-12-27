Wool market report

Australian Wool Network

The Australian wool market has finished the 2022 calendar year on a positive note on the back of strong support for Merino types.

The AWEX Eastern Market Indicator closed out the year 49 cents higher, adding to the previous week’s 54-cent increase.

The rally over the past fortnight pushed the AWEX-EMI 103 cents higher (+8.4 per cent) making it the best-performing December on record (since

1979).

Competition on all lots was fierce from the outset given it was the final chance for exporters to buy at auction until early next year.

The spirited bidding was maintained throughout the first day, pushing prices continually higher. As with the previous sale many of the highest prices for specific types were recorded late in the day at the Fremantle selling centre.

Increases of 50 cents was common for many of the Micron Price Guides (MPG’s).

The rally continued into Wednesday where there were further gains of 30 cents clean.

Melbourne sold in isolation on Thursday which was the final selling day of the year.

The market was more subdued, initially opening in line with the previous day before easing back slightly late in the day.

Most pressures was on the lower spec types while the more stylish types maintained good support through to the close. Merino Skirtings also found good support during the week and rose over all three selling days.

Crossbreds sold at similar levels to the previous sale with the finer microns (25/26) recording rises of 20 to 30 cents.

Merino Cardings firmed slightly.

The offering was just under 48,000 bales for the series making it the fourth largest for the 2022/23 season.

The market now heads into the annual three-week Christmas recess.

Sales will resume in Week 28 which is the week beginning Monday 9 January.