Longreach and Central West Community Event Billboard

Friday, 23 December

Croquet

Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.

Location: Oak Street, Barcaldine

Time: 8am

Barcaldine Senior Cricket

Location: Barcaldine Showgrounds

Time: 6pm

Saturday, 24 December

Christmas Eve

Sunday, 25 December

Christmas Day

Monday, 26 December

Longreach SES Group Training

Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?

Location: SES Base 14 Minor Road

Time: 7pm

Barcaldine Men’s Shed

Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.

Location: 103 Ash St

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Ukulele Group

No experience required and all welcome.

Location: The Willows Centre

Time: 5pm

Tuesday, 27 December

Free community cooking classes

Capacity-building cooking classes to be held weekly until Christmas for the community.

Location: Selectability, 106 Galah St.

Time:9.30am

First 5 Forever

Location: Isisford Branch Office

Time: 9.30am

Families with Children 0-5 Years – Join us at the Blackall Library every Tuesday morning for the First Five Forever Program.

Location: Blackall Library

Time: 10am

Longreach Playgroup

Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit.

Location: Lioness Park

Time: 9 am

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting

Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!

Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.

Time: 5.30 pm.

Longreach Squash

Come along and have a bash.

Location: Longreach Squash Courts

Time: 5.30 pm

Barcaldine Lawn Tennis

Contact: Tony Walsh on 0410 522 041, Brett Walsh on 0407 981 776 or email barcaldinetennis@gmail.com.

Location: Cnr Willow and Fir St

Time: 6pm

Thomson River Lions Club Meeting

For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6 pm

Social Tennis Longreach

For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.

Location: Longreach Tennis Club

Time: 6.15pm

Alpha Touch Football

Location: Alpha Showgrounds

Time: 6.30pm

Wednesday, 28 December

Barcaldine Basketball

Contact: Central West Aboriginal Corporation on 07 4651 1226.

Location: St Joseph’s Primary School

Time: 5.20pm – 8pm

Barcaldine Men’s Shed

Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.

Location: 103 Ash St

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Cultural Centre Craft Day

Contact: Karen Brown on 07 4651 2324.

Location: 20 Beech Street, Barcaldine

Time: 9.30am

Dance Lessons — Isisford

For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.

Location: Isisford Community Hall

Time: 3.30pm

Longreach Community Gardens

Come lend a hand

Location: Longreach Youth Centre

Time: 4.30pm

Darts at the Wellshot

Warm-up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.

Cost: $5

Location: Wellshot Hotel

Time: 7 pm.

Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach

Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 7 pm

Thursday, 29 December

Tai Chi

Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.

Location: The Willows Centre

Time: 9am

Social Craft at the Library

For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9:30 am

Barcaldine Golf

Contact: Michael Hayward.

Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road

Time: 3pm

Hole-in-One

For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club

Location: Longreach Golf Course

Time: 4 pm

Thomson River Lions Bingo

Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6.30 pm