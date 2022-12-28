Lachie leaves it all on court

By Liam Emerton

It wouldn’t be the first time you’ve read that a lefty from Central Queensland was lighting up Australian tennis but Lachlan Vickery is doing just that.

The tennis sensation, formally from Emerald, produced an all-star comeback to fight his way to a second place finish at the 18-and-under Australian Championships at Melbourne Park.

The outstanding achievement came about after Vickery found himself against match point in the semi-final.

Taking on South Australia’s Alexander Despoja, Vickery overcame the odds and grew in confidence to take out that match 6-7 (2) 7-6 (6) 6-0.

Vickery, who was ranked as the sixth seed, then faced second seed Pavle Marinkov from New South Wales in the grand final.

Marinkov would take out the big dance over Vickery but the runners-up medal is certainly still a monster achievement.

It was a small step in the left-hander’s big dream of making it on the pro tour, which still remains his biggest focus.

Longreach Leader Today’s sister paper Emerald Today caught up with Vickery after he returned to his home in Rockhampton asking about how his tournament played out.

“After losing my first game I was lucky enough that the guy that I lost to, lost his last two games which opened it up for me to go through into the quarter finals, which worked out nicely because I made the final,” he said.

“[The semi-final] was really nerve-racking. After losing the first set 7-6 I was still feeling good after playing a good set.

“But heading into the tiebreaker I was up 5-2, lost a bit of momentum and that’s when I was down to that match point.

“But lucky I was able to produce something at that moment and save the match point which gave me a boost of confidence for the next two points and into the third I had all the momentum.”

A very honest Vickery said that the mental game was tough in the early goings, admitting he was over-confident in his first match before refocusing to make the grand final and prove that anyone can be successful in the sport while developing their game in a regional area.

“I felt the pressure to produce and show that’s why I was seeded,“ he said.

“That’s what played a big role in my first loss of the tournament.

“I was trying to show that I was the sixth seed and I should beat them and that was a bit of cockiness.

“But I fought through and I was just trying to show that you don’t need all the fancy academies to make the final.

“Knowing that I’m out here in CQ, I have to work two-times as hard as what those guys do.

“Having that in mind keeps you motivated and keeps me training harder every day.”

Vickery will now readjust for 2023, aiming to get fitter and sharper before taking on a host of tournaments across Australia and possibly an overseas trip.