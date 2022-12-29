Mayor’s Column

Tony Rayner

It was great to inspect the outstanding work our crews have been doing to seal the Cramsie-Muttaburra Road last week.

We sealed the final section last Friday.

It has been a big job for our crews, especially given the weather we’ve experienced this year, but the final result has been completed to a very high standard.

I would like to acknowledge the decades of advocacy, and everyone who’s had a role to play in getting this vital link sealed.

Everyone from former Mayors and Councillors, community members, to neighbouring Councils and everyone in Government who’s supported us.

It’s something both communities can be proud of, and I’m very pleased to have played my small part in achieving this outcome.

Council has applied to the Local Government Minister asking for a postal ballot for the upcoming by-election.

Once the minister makes a decision, the Electoral Commission of Queensland can start setting dates for the by-election, including nomination dates.

The nominations will only be open for just over a week, so if you’re thinking of putting your hand up, you’ll need to be ready and act fast once nominations open.

You should really think about it.

I encourage anyone who wants to make a difference in our community to consider running for Council.

It’s a very rewarding and inspiring way to make a difference in your community.

Council had its final meeting for the year on Thursday this week.

As always the meeting was open to the public, and the agenda and minutes will be made available online.

Friends, it’s really important that we start to give some thought to the Australia Day awards this year.

We rely entirely on nominations from the community, so if there are no nominations in a particular category, that award simply isn’t handed out.

There’s a range of categories across our communities in Longreach, Ilfracombe and Isisford/Yaraka.

You have until January 9 to nominate individuals or groups who have made an outstanding contribution to your community.

You can find the nomination forms for each of our communities, and details of the planned celebrations, on our website at longreach.qld.gov.au/australiaday.

This is my last column for the year, and I’ll be back with another column next year.

Council shuts down for Christmas from 17 December through to 2 January, and our offices will be back open again on 3 January.

In the meantime you can still call (07) 4658 4111 24 hours a day, where our answering service will handle any enquiries you have—they can even alert the on-call staff if necessary.

Have a safe and happy Christmas.

Some of you will be going away to be with family, please take care and return home safely, and many of our loved ones will be coming here to be with us – to them, I say welcome home.

On behalf of all my fellow Councillors and Staff I’d like to take this opportunity to wish you and your family a joyous Christmas season; and a wet and prosperous new year.

