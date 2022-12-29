Success against the odds

By Trish Bowman

Karen Messmer, 16, is an amazing young lady on an amazing journey as she reaches for the stars in spite of ongoing health challenges and heartache.

She was born at 25 weeks gestation (about five and a half months) and weighed only 824grams or

1lb13oz. She was born tiny, but Karen is a true-blue Aussie fighter who has overcome adversity to achieve her dreams.

Sixteen years on and Karen has been selected as a member of Team Australia to go to the Special Olympics Summer World Games in Berlin 2023 and is one of four equestrian riders chosen for the team and the only Central Queenslander.

Karen’s mother Suzanne Messmer said it is an achievement well deserved.

“Karen started riding 4yrs ago to help with a disability from being a preemie baby,” Suzanne said.

“She started riding at Granlea Riding Centre with coach Grant Paddison (EA coach) as therapy for muscle development.

“We found out about the Special Olympics in 2019, when Karen saw local rider Shelby Hill-Davis (who was at the time also training with Grant Paddison).

“The very first time she competed she wanted to be part of Team Australia for the Berlin games in 2023.

“She competed in September 2022 in the Special Olympics Invitational Selections

where she was successful in winning gold and two silver medals.

“This was enough to qualify her for Team Australia. Her dream came true and now she will compete in Berlin 2023.”

The achievement was tinged with sadness as Karen’s father, GUnther Messmer who was of Austrian heritage, dreamed of showing her his homeland and meeting relatives.

Suzanne said this is now unable to happen as GUnther was murdered in November 2021.

“He never got to know Karen qualified for selection or team Australia, he would have been very proud,” she said.

“Getting into the Queensland team is challenging work and requires a lot of dedication with Karen training three times a week starting at 6 am.

“This meant an early rise in winter. Karen, with the help of her Coach, qualified for state and then national events.

“One of the hardest parts of competing in the Special Olympics as an equestrian rider is riding different horses.

“The rider needs to be able to adapt to different horses and you never know what type you are going to get.

“Grant places Karen on a variety of horses of all varied sizes and abilities to give her the

required experience she needs.

“She also trained under some of Equestrians Australia dressage coaches that aided in fine tuning techniques.”

On the 29 November Karen was a finalist in Equestrian Queensland Awards in two categories – Junior athlete of the year – Against All Odds

Karen was successful in winning Against all Odds.

She also took out five first places in Granlea Riding school Gymkhana in the under twenty-one age group as well as age group champion.

This has been an extraordinarily successful year for Karen, and she has realized her dream.

To get Karen to Berlin she needs to raise a minimum of $9000 and Suzanne said they would appreciate any help they can get.

Donations can be made at

include.specialolympics.com.au/fundraisers/KarenMessmer

Or you can contact Suzanne on 0439726809 or karensequestrianjourney@gmail.com