Best water conditions in years at Fairbairn Dam, but beware…

SUNWATER is urging visitors to take extra care when enjoying the Fairbairn Dam and other waterways in regional Queensland over the summer holiday season.

After 12 months of decent rainfall across areas of the state, many water storages are either at or near capacity, which can lead to an increase in hazards.

While these conditions make dams and weirs popular spots for swimming, boating and fishing, safety remains our priority.

Queensland Water Minister Glenn Butcher said local dams, weirs and waterways will be the best place to cool off this summer but urged people to be safe and prepared.

“Our Sunwater facilities contribute to Queensland’s fantastic lifestyle and we want to make sure locals are out enjoying everything this great state has to offer and getting home safely for Christmas,” Mr Butcher said.

Sunwater’s Executive General Manager Operations Colin Bendall said holidaymakers eager to explore waterways that haven’t been full in some time, should keep the safety of themselves, their family and their friends front of mind.

“After a number of dry seasons, we’re pleased to be experiencing some of the best water conditions for many years at some of our assets,” he said.

“This is great for recreation purposes and we welcome visitors in the coming months, but it’s important everyone remains conscious of the potential risks surrounding full storages.

“We want to remind everyone that hazards are still there, even if not visible above the waterline, and even though conditions may appear calm on the surface.”

“Submerged objects such as tree branches, stumps, sharp, loose or slippery rocks, sandbanks and other debris are always present.”

Conditions can change quickly and areas that were previously safe and free of obstructions may now host underwater hazards which have moved in strong currents as a result if inflows.

“Rapid inflows can also cause dangerous conditions, while fluctuating water levels can result in exposing objects that were previously submerged,” Mr Bendall said.

“This is especially important for boaties, who are reminded to only tow skiers in defined deep areas that allow skiing, to steer clear of swimmers and obey speed limits.”

For those planning to visit Sunwater storages, please be aware of your surroundings and ensure you have the contact details of key organisations on hand, should you need information or find yourself in trouble.