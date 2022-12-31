Echo Point takes Country Cup

Michael R Williams

Barcaldine based Echo Point and crew are celebrating after a massive win in Doomben for the Country Cup.

Echo Point part owner Willie Chandler said it was something he and his team have been working toward all year.

“It was the Country Cups final and it was all set up for the horses, and we had qualified through winning in Yeppoon,” he said.

“Then we gave him [Echo Point] a hit out over 1600 metres into the final.

“It’s significant because of the value of the race, all the owners are down there, and you’re in the big league there.”

Mr Chandler said they had chosen jockey Bubba Tilley despite having never ridden the horse.

“He was selected because he’s won those types of races before,” he said.

“It’s just a huge thrill to have a horse who does all that for you.

“Everyone who is in the syndicate from Longreach, Barcaldine, Mackay, all the way up north, for a central west horse to win is massive.”

Mr Chandler said the prize money would go toward simple things like paying bills.

“There was $116,000 which you just don’t see in the country circuit—so it’s significant,” he said.

“We paid $20,000 when we bought him, so that’s a fair return on investment.

“He’s a cracking horse who tries his heart out in every race and we were all there to witness it in Brisbane.

“We’re just stocked with the result.”