Christmas Light comp is back

By Karen Simmons

It’s that time of year parents hear squeals of excitement coming from the backseat when out and about around town after dark.

Council’s Christmas Lights Competition is on again with entries in the regular four categories: Business; Residential; Street or Block; and, Rural Property Mailbox or Sign.

This year a new category has been added with “Dinky’s” New Kid on the Block” for all residential properties who have never entered the Christmas Lights Competition before.

Entries are closed, and judging took place Wednesday 7 December.

The winners will be announced at the Lions Club of Longreach Christmas Street Pary which will take place today, Friday 9 December.

Take along the Longreach Christmas Lights Map in this week’s edition or you can download it and take your family out to enjoy this year’s entries.

Communities will again have plenty of ways to celebrate the festive season in the Longreach Regional Council area this year.

Concerts, Christmas lights, and community celebrations will take place in each of our four communities starting with the Di Scott Memorial and Ilfracombe Christmas Tree.

The Longreach Community Christmas Concert in Edkins Park happened last week with performances by Longreach State School, Longreach Town Band, Our Lady’s Choir, Longreach School of Dance, Jeremy Turner, kids craft corner, and more.

The Yaraka Christmas Tree will take place on Saturday 10 December, and Isisford has its celebration in Whitman’s Memorial Park on Christmas Eve.