Cisco says bye to firies

Michael R Williams

Longreach Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander Kim “Cisco” Llewellyn will be hanging up the boots at the end of this year.

Mr Llewellyn has been a part of the service for nearly half a century and will be looking to retire in Longreach.

“I will be going on long service leave for pre-retirement [at the end of this year],” he said.

“I spent 40 years in the fire service on 4 October, so it’s about time to let the younger generation come through and step up.

“I spent 38 years in the southeast corner and the last two years here, but I have worked all over Australia on major deployments.

“This includes bushfires and cyclones and floods.”

Mr Llewellyn looks back fondly at his time as a firefighter.

“The fire service is a family—it is a real family because you spend so much time with each other on shift,” he said.

“It’s usually 48 hours you spend with each other over five days.

“As firefighters, you get to trust your mate because someone always backs you up going into housefires.

“You have to form a bond and a friendship with your crew because they’re the people who are going to save your life.”

Mr Llewellyn is hoping after his time in the service, he will be able to settle down comfortably.

“The fatalities and the deaths have been the lows in the career, and I’ve seen quite a lot of that.

“It’s about time—I want to see good things and not bad things anymore.”

Despite only spending a small portion of his career in Longreach, Mr Llewellyn said it had been a highlight.

“It’s been absolutely awesome, I was offered the position to come and act as an inspector for three months,” he said.

“And, within the first month, I knew I really did enjoy the job out here.

“The auxiliary crews that the command looks after are just awesome.

“They work a full-time job [separately] then they respond to whatever is needed in their community.

“It takes real dedication; I take me hat off to them.”

He was only meant to stay in Longreach for three months, now he calls it home.

“Once I did three months, I was asked to extend; after six months, I knew I liked it so I put in an application to extend again,” he said.

“Then again and again and again.

“I’ve bought a house in Longreach now and will be looking to settle here.”

The station will be in the safe hands of a commander from Emerald, while the station looks for a replacement.

“He will be here for six months, and then my official time in long service [leave] will finish in July,” Mr Llewellyn sia.d

“Then they will advertise the job after that, I may come back after a month or so just to fill in.

“My intention is to leave on the 13th of January and not to come back into the office.”

In the meantime, Mr Llewellyn will be doing some travelling, renovations, and relaxing.

“The Longreach Fire Brigade – the boys and girls that look after the Longreach Fire Station – are an awesome crew, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to be in the command with them, as the same with the firefighters in Winton, Alpha, Barcaldine, Aramac, and Blackall,” he said.

“Each have different characters and unique ways of doing business; I take my hat off to each and everyone of them.

“They are dedicated to their communities.

“In February, I will be at the Birdcage quite a lot.”