Take afternoon walk

Neil Fisher

No matter what town in Central Queensland you live in, a short walk will reveal a kaleidoscope of colours appearing in most gardens.

What is more noticeable is the aroma from either the flowers or foliage from many of the plants in these gardens.

The beginning of Summer is always one of the most beautiful times of the year in the garden, as it combines the floral displays of summer-flowering plants that are nearing the end of their season and the beginning of the flowers of the cooler seasons.

This year it seems like there is even more, maybe due to a relatively mild but humid lead-up to Summer.

This definitely has helped plants bloom better than in past years.

Then the icing on the cake for a fantastic Summer was the beautiful rain we have had across this region over the last fortnight.

Some of the most spectacular trees in the garden are just starting to display their floral features.

Trees such as the Citharexylum spinosum or Fiddlewood is a semi-deciduous tree with dense glossy green leaves and plumes of small, fragrant white flowers. The glossy bright green leaves remain on the tree until late winter or early spring when they turn a brilliant orange before they fall.

This tree can be grown from Western Queensland to the coast.

Of all of the trees for this time of the year, nothing can match the floral beauty of the Plumeria or Frangipani.

It would be one of the toughest of all perfumed plants in the garden.

Plumeria Fruit Salad is a small hardy deciduous tree that has been grown for its spectacular flowers.

This Frangipani is most spectacular because of the stunning mix of colours, which blends pink, apricot and yellow into gorgeous whirls of highly scented flowers.

When walking along some of our pathways in the Central West during the early evening there is a drift of Gardenia perfume from many homes.

The perfume could be one from any of more than a dozen species of Gardenia with three of the best shrubs being Gardenia florida and Gardenia Golden Magic.

Gardenia florida is one of the most water-wise gardenias available to local gardeners.

It has glossy, green foliage and a dense habit and grows to 1.2m high.

It will flower throughout the year with highly perfumed, double-white flowers.

It is best grown in a position away from the hot afternoon sun, a northern or easterly position is best.

Gardenia Augusta Golden Magic is a glossy evergreen shrub 1.5m high.

Its lovely heavily scented blooms gradually change colour from pristine white through ever-deepening shades of yellow to brilliant gold from late spring to early autumn.

It prefers a semi-shaded position in rich cool soils.

The near-groundcover variety Gardenia radicans is also making itself noticed at the moment with its delightfully sweet perfume.

Gardenia radicans is a low-growing dense shrub that is ideal to use as an edging plant for a tropical garden, or even to be pruned or shaped to make the perfect border plant for a formal garden.

Flowers are very much the traditional waxy white blooms of the Gardenia family.

In recent years, a variegated foliage form has become available to local gardeners, and this one is also very suitable.

A number of gardens have a late flowering of Rhaphiolepis Springtime.

This vigorous hybrid produces soft apple blossom pink, star-shaped flowers in abundance during Spring with lighter flowering during Autumn.

It is a hardy hedging shrub for a full sun position.

If left unpruned this shrub will grow to about 1.5m high and about 1.5m across.

Rhaphiolepis Springtime will grow in a variety of soil types as long as it is not too wet.

Still flowering great is the Nerium Splendens.

It is a dense tall shrub with sweetly fragment double pink flowers and shiny narrow green foliage.

The Nerium Splendens is one of the toughest and most durable shrubs that you can grow in Central Queensland, able to grow in positions tolerating the hot western sun to some shade, clay to sandy soils, and even mild frosts.

Remember that all parts of the Nerium are highly toxic, so do not ingest this plant!

I would recommend to everyone that a walk in the evening will leave you feeling on a high, as well as know all the happenings of the day from your children and better half.

The walk will improve your health and the natural beauty of our environment will make you feel much more relaxed than if you had stayed home and watched the news.