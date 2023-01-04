Summer temps finally arrive in WQ

By Karen Simmons

From one extreme to another – last week we saw coldest-day records being made, while this week two-thirds of the state has endured heatwave conditions.

Above-40-degree temperatures were forecast over at least five consecutive days with heatwave conditions for Western and Northern Queensland.

Birdsville and Bedourie were forecast to hit 45 degrees on Wednesday, December 7 while Boulia, Longreach, Windorah and Winton were looking at reaching 43 or 44 on the same day.

Tim Salter, Branch Manager at Elders Longreach said the region has had a much milder-than-usual Spring so a sudden heatwave might be a bit of a shock to the system – especially for livestock.

“This time of year can typically be 42 degrees from November onwards,” Mr Salter said.

“Stock are in very good order at the moment and there is also of feed around.

“A few warm days could affect the feed a bit but dams are full and this will just make stock camp up around water.”

Boulia Mayor, Rick Britton also shares how welcomed a mild Spring was and provides some wise advice to those who might be new to the region.

“Everyone was wondering where summer had gone these past couple of months – we usually get the heat arrive out here just after August,” Rick said.

“Air-con and plain water, not those flavoured drinks, are the best two things this time of year.

“If we do any jobs outdoors we are up at 5 am and generally finish for the day between 10 am and 12 pm – before the heat really kicks in.”

“For those who have moved out here over the last six to eight months, just be cautious in the daytime; always wear broad-rimmed hats and long sleeves.

Rick said carrying water in your car is also a must for residents.

“With Air conditioned cars we get in a false pretence that we’ll be okay,” he said.

“What if you blow a tyre? You can get dehydrated pretty quickly on the side of the road even in just half an hour.”

The Heatwave weather system has made its way across the Northern Territory and will begin to be felt in Queensland on Tuesday, December 6, and is expected to continue into the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology said Severe to Extreme heatwave conditions will occur across much of the Pilbara and Northern Interior of WA, parts of western NT and parts of northwest Qld. While Low-Intensity to Severe heatwave conditions will develop over most of central and north Australia.

Higgins Storm Chasing said Maximum temperatures are expected to build over Monday before scorching on Tuesday through to at least Thursday for most areas, but likely into the weekend for Northern and Western districts.

Often these type of weather systems can stir up summer storms, so let’s hope there is some respite by week’s end.