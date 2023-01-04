With a Song in My Head and a Camera in My Hand…

Joanne Robertson

I woke up the other morning to the sound of rushing wind, a pretty spectacular sound in a place where there isn’t generally a whole lot of loud.

Storm clouds were gathering in the distance, still well away, but announcing their presence in a commanding fashion.

The wind roared overhead as I headed outside to tend the garden and batten down the hatches so nothing would be blown away.

When you think there’s bugger all to interact with the breeze out in the paddock, it means all that noise comes from a mass of air.

It sets the spidey senses tingling, that’s for sure.

(Cue ‘Spider Man’ theme).

I walked down the road, trying to capture the drama of the storm moving in with my camera.

The wind picked up the pace, and you could practically feel whatever dampness was in the ground being drawn out as it passed.

So it wasn’t the storm itself, only the harbinger, for the air was dry as dust, seeming to suck the moisture from my mouth while whipping my hair around.

Which brought Neil Young, singing ‘Whip My Hair Back and Forth’ to mind.

I know, weird mind, but still, endlessly entertaining.

I don’t know if you’ve ever watched Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, but I see video clips on you-tube from time to time.

Being a fellow Canadian, Neil’s name caught my eye, so I clicked.

I thought Fallon had tasked him with taking an innocuous phrase and ‘selling it’ as a song, which he did, very well.

Bruce Springsteen joining him on the stage for a rip-roaring finish was the icing on the cake.

When I told the chick about this, I learned that Neil was singing an actual song, originally performed by Willow Smith.

I had to look it up and hear for myself.

Sure enough, she sings the phrase over and over.

I have to say, I thought Mr Young and the Boss did a much better job with the material, but then, I’m an old lady.

Anyway, I was stuck with this earworm in my head, until I was distracted by the horses.

They’d all gathered in front of the stables as if sensing something in the air.

Naturally, this led to another photo opportunity because… horses.

Like everything else out here, a task can often diverge into something else entirely.

A photo session involving an endless sky of cloud can easily turn into whatever happens to catch my eye, be it equine, avian or canine.

They’re the top trio of distractions for me.

Throw in the occasional sheep or two and a kangaroo (see what I did there?) and you pretty much have one of my photo shoots.

When I turned for home, it wasn’t to an old rocking chair on the veranda but the chair in my office, thankfully with a new song in my head.