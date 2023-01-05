Scouts farewell 2022

Suzie C McDarra

After a busy year that included commemorating the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Longreach Scouts finished their year strong with one of their members receiving the Queens Scout Award.

The award has only been given away four times in club history.

“We’re going strong here in Longreach—we’ve increased our numbers, which has been a little bit special compared to some of the scout groups around,” Longreach Scouts Leader John Palmer said.

“Particularly, we’ve increased numbers in the 11-year-old to the 15-year-old section.

“Probably the biggest, exciting thing for us has been the highest award you could ever receive as a youth member ins scouts – the former Queen’s scout award – has gone to young Monique Richards.

“She has become number four on the list of recipients of the award in the 100 years history of the award in Longreach.

“It’s a pretty hard award to receive.”

Mr Palmer also commended two others who were leaving the club.

“We also had two others who received prestigious awards, Olivia Palmer and Jack Worland,” he said.

“These three have gone through the 15-year journey, from cubs to veterans as one group.

“It’s special that the three of them have gone through the ranks together.”

The Scouts held their break up at the Muddy Duck Caravan Park.

“Andrew and Louise Seccombe did a great job of hosting us,” Mr Palmer said.

“It was a perfect spot for us.”

Mr Palmer concluded by welcoming anyone willing to join the club next year.