Our Lady's Catholic School

Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School’s departing teachers for 2022 are Ellise Leahy (left) & Harriet Ringrose. Ellise spent three years as a classroom teacher and this year as APRE & Learning Support (Assistant Principal Religion). Ellise is off to teach Yr 5 in Rockhampton. Harriet Ringrose is moving from Teacher Aide position at Our Lady’s to Prep/Yr 1 teacher at Ilfracombe State School.