In the Closing Days of the Old Year

Joanne Robertson

When I went out to do the myriad chores of a morning – emptying the chook bucket, tending the garden, throwing on a load of laundry and so forth- I was greeted by a sky so magnificent it took my breath away.

For a moment, I could only stand and stare.

As far as the eyes could see were layers upon layers of clouds, with countless textures and shades of grey (yes, more grazier porn).

The only thing better than a massive cloud bank is storm clouds with rain falling from them.

Adding to the picture was the grader, parked nearby in case of bushfires.

It’s amazing how a stunning backdrop can add drama to the most mundane of objects.

Throw in some horses heading out to pasture, after coming in for a drink at their trough and you have a veritable feast for the eyes.

When the sun came out from behind a cloud, it seemed to light up the white markings along the noses of several of our horses… so you realise why it’s called a blaze.

I tore myself away from this visual poetry and turned back to gardening.

Unlike my mother, who loved being out in the garden surrounded by the fruits of her labour, I find gardening to be just another chore.

However, this morning I was privileged to perform that chore under the most heavenly of skies, which provides massive compensation even when no fruit is borne from my labour.

(Though I did pretty well over the winter, if I say so myself, producing some carrots, and beetroot, and leafy greens).

Add the birds chittering and twittering, the geese honking, the breeze rustling through the grass and the whir of insects and you have it all—sight, sound, texture and scent.

If I sample something from the garden, the taste is added for the full multi-sensory experience.

Sadly, the garden was starting to look a little wilted in the heat.

Fortunately, a shower at lunchtime freshened the plants.

There wasn’t a lot of rain, but enough to wash the heaviness and heat from the air.

The sky remained dramatic throughout the day and into the evening when it was canine and camera time, my favourite part of the day.

We have been blessed with more rain this year than in any for a decade and have been most grateful, though mindful of those who have received an overabundance.

Australia has certainly proved to be the land of drought and flooding rains in 2022.

May we all be blessed with a good season and start to the new year, and may 2023 be prosperous for the Central West.